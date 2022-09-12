Your Rights as a Farm Worker in Idaho

Your employer is required to provide you with protective clothing and personal protective equipment before you handle pesticides.

If you’re a farmworker in Idaho, you should be aware of your rights. The agricultural industry is a major part of Idaho’s economy, and farmworkers like you keep that economy moving. Unfortunately, many farmworkers are subjected to poor working conditions. If you’re not aware of your rights as a farmworker, it’s difficult to notice when these rights have been violated. When you know that your rights are being violated, you can take decisive legal action.

The best way to take legal action is to get help from a qualified, experienced employment law attorney in Idaho. With their help, you can strive for the best possible legal outcome while fighting effectively for your rights as a farmworker. Depending on your unique situation, you may have the opportunity to recover a considerable settlement from your employer that compensates you for everything you’ve been forced to endure.

Your Unique Rights as a Farmworker

As a normal employee in Idaho, you are protected by both state and federal laws that apply to all employees throughout Idaho. However, there are also a number of unique laws that apply to farmworkers in particular.

The Worker Protection Standard

Otherwise known simply as the WPS, the Worker Protection Standard is a regulation issued by the US Environmental Protection Agency. It is designed to protect workers against illness and injury caused by handling pesticides in agricultural workplaces. As a farmworker, you may be tasked with handling pesticides directly through mixing, loading, or spraying these pesticides. Alternatively, you may come into contact with pesticides indirectly when you handle crops.

Your employer is required to provide you with protective clothing and personal protective equipment before you handle pesticides. They are also required to clearly label pesticide products and educate their workers about the dangers of these pesticides. Protective equipment is now legally required for anyone within 100 feet of pesticide application equipment. You may also be required to wear special eye protection and respirators.

Other Farm Labor Laws

There are a number of other important labor laws that apply to Idaho farms:

Your employer cannot threaten you with deportation in order to take away your compensation

Your employer is required to provide you with basic facilities that preserve sanitation and health

Your employer must give you access to at least one toilet

Only minors aged 16 or older may work on a farm during school hours

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced employment law attorney in Boise, there are many legal professionals waiting to assist you. Team up with one of these attorneys, and you can hold your employer accountable for any misconduct they might have committed. Taking legal action can provide you with a considerable settlement that compensates you for missed wages and many other potential damages. Book your consultation with an employment law attorney to learn more.