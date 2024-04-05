Yusuf E. Haidermota Joins Shumaker’s Litigation Dispute Service Line, Bringing Deep Knowledge in Finance, Banking, and Insolvency 

Yusuf brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to his new role.

TAMPA, FL – Yusuf E. Haidermota has joined Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line as a key addition to the firm’s national legal team. With a focus on finance, banking, creditors’ rights, and insolvency, Yusuf brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to his new role.

As a member of Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line, Yusuf will leverage his extensive experience to provide strategic counsel and representation to his clients’ interests inside and outside of the courtroom. He regularly provides counsel on issues ranging from creditors’ rights, commercial and consumer collections, breach of contract, replevins, and general business and commercial litigation to real estate, commercial foreclosures, and commercial landlord-tenant complaints. Yusuf also has particular experience regarding the Federal Fair Debt Collections Practices Act (FDCPA) and the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act (FCCPA).

“We are thrilled to welcome Yusuf to Shumaker. His deep knowledge and experience further strengthen our Litigation and Disputes Service Line and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional legal services to our clients. We look forward to the contributions he will make to our team,” said Jeffrey Fabian, Partner and Litigation and Disputes Regional Service Line Leader.

Yusuf’s career spans more than 15 years, during which he has earned a reputation for his dedication to client advocacy and his ability to navigate complex legal challenges with skill and precision.

“I am excited to join Shumaker and collaborate with its talented team of attorneys, and I look forward to assisting clients in achieving favorable outcomes in their most challenging legal matters,” Yusuf shared.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Founded in 1925, the Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.