Keep the Doors of Online Learning Open During COVID-19 with These LMSs

Keep engagement high through gamification, interactive elements, and social learning. Track performance, hold offline events, get custom reports, and much more.

Since most businesses and educational institutions had to close amid the pandemic, eLearning has become the only safe solution to keep the work going.

But picking the right eLearning software has been a pain in the neck for many, as there are quite a lot of tools out there. Many are genuinely exceptional, while some simply don’t deliver great value.

That’s why we’ve decided to help by rounding up the best LMS [learning management system] software solutions for remote learning during COVID-19. Let’s dive in.

ProProfs LMS

ProProfs LMS is a cloud-based eLearning software solution for creating and distributing online courses, automatically grading your learners, and giving them real-time feedback. Even if you’re not tech-savvy, you can build your courses quickly with this user-friendly LMS.

It comes with 100+ ready-made templates that you can customize to your needs. You can add multimedia to make them more engaging and interactive, and integrate quizzes and surveys for assessment.

You can personalize the learning experience with 100+ settings, including skill-specific learning paths.

You can also create virtual classrooms with a range of collaboration and knowledge-sharing tools, and generate real-time reports on progress, engagement, and performance.

TalentCards

If you’re looking for a solution for micro-learning, TalentCards might be just what you need.

No matter where your employees or students are, you can deliver crucial information at their fingertips – right there on their smartphones.

It’s just like creating flashcards for learning. You pull up the essential things from your learning materials to build bite-sized lessons that your learners can access anytime and anywhere.

You can add multimedia to the cards to boost engagement and leverage gamification features to inspire friendly competition.

TalentCards is a tool that facilitates a fascinating way of self-paced learning that’s both efficient and effective.

Itslearning

Itslearning is an LMS platform for K-12 and higher education. It’s an easy-to-use solution that helps personalize learning and empowers both educators and students through a wealth of features.

Seamless communication and collaboration are the focus of this eLearning software. It enables individual and mass messaging, real-time or scheduled announcements, group assignments, projects, knowledge sharing, and more.

Assessing learners is a breeze, as you can use quizzes, tests, online annotations, plagiarism tools, advanced real-time reporting, and more. Parental engagement is also an option, as well as live classes through integration with video-conferencing tools.

This LMS is available as a web-based platform, cloud-based SaaS, and a mobile app.

SAP Litmos

SAP Litmos offers solutions for various use cases, including corporate training and education. It lets you build online courses from scratch or harness the power of its course library, rich with pre-built templates.

Either way, you can tailor learning paths to different skills and styles of learning, and even monetize all your courses.

Communicating with your learners, monitoring their progress, and assessing them is a delight on this platform. It’s a pleasure for them as well, thanks to gamification, leaderboards, quizzes, video assignments, and more.

Engagement, personalization, social learning, and knowledge retention are at the core of this robust LMS.

WizIQ

WizIQ blends LMS software and virtual classroom software to offer powerful tools for online learning. It lets you build and sell interactive courses for self-paced learning, as well as deliver live classes.

Unlimited participants can join your live classes, and you can keep them engaged with online whiteboards, live chat, polling, breakout rooms, and more.

You can also create an online learning portal, create multimedia assignments and tests, and view extensive reports and analytics on individual learners and entire courses.

Electa Live

Electa Live is also an LMS integrated with virtual classroom software. It is designed for both online teaching and corporate training.

Its LMS comes with everything you need for teaching or training – course builder, assignments, collaboration and communication tools, tracking and reporting, and more.

The virtual classroom enables live classes with interactive whiteboards, annotations, screen sharing, file sharing, and many more features.

If you choose this tool, keep in mind that it comes with a slightly steep learning curve, so it would take some time to get the hang of it.

SkyPrep

SkyPrep is excellent for online employee training. It’s very intuitive and offers a wide range of useful features.

Its course builder lets you upload and reuse learning materials, link courses together, create surveys, quizzes, and tests for automated assessments, add multimedia, and more.

You can automate admin and management tasks, and generate various progress and performance reports in seconds.

Its reporting and analytics capabilities are very robust. You can get visual reports, send automatic feedback and certificates, audit entire courses, and much more.

eTrainCenter

eTrainCenter is an eLearning software solution for smaller organizations, including businesses and schools. It has a user-friendly interface that lets users create and deliver online courses without a hitch.

Apart from authoring tools, it comes with all essential tools for assessing learners with tests, quizzes and surveys, and monitoring their performance.

It lets you develop virtual classrooms, link multiple courses to create personalized learning paths, assign and manage roles, and more.

You can use this LMS for self-paced online learning and in a classroom setting.

Brainier LMS

If you’d like to engage your trainees with video content, Brainier LMS might be what you’re looking for.

It’s a flexible cloud-based LMS for video-based employee training. Don’t worry if you have little to no video content for training – the platform’s extensive library has it all, including pre-built courses.

It comes with plenty of collaboration and social learning tools as well, making learning a truly immersive and rewarding experience. Its reporting capabilities work on multiple levels – users, groups, learning activities, and entire courses.

Tovuti

Tovuti is a feature-rich LMS for both businesses and schools. It has everything you need to deliver engaging eLearning experiences.

Create your courses or choose from 7,000+ customizable templates, design personalized learner portals, and hold live classes in a built-in virtual classroom.

Keep engagement high through gamification, interactive elements, and social learning. Track performance, hold offline events, get custom reports, and much more. You can even sell your courses on the platform.

All of these eLearning software solutions integrate with third-party tools and offer either free trials or free versions. So, make sure you first explore their features for free to find the best LMS software for your learning goals.