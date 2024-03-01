10 Cybersecurity Trends and Mitigation Strategies: Insights from Industry Experts

We are starting to see a trend where more companies are finally beginning to focus on and prioritize the human aspect of cybersecurity. ~ Søren Jensen, Junior Digital Marketer, CyberPilot

In the rapidly evolving field of cybersecurity, we’ve gathered insights from top professionals, including CEOs and Chief Information Officers, to highlight one emerging trend businesses should be aware of. From combating AI and deepfake scams to cultivating a cybersecurity awareness culture, discover the ten critical trends and mitigation strategies shared by our experts.

Combat AI and Deepfake Scams

Keep Teams Informed

Educate Against Sophisticated Ransomware

Prioritize the Human Aspect of Cybersecurity

Implement Enterprise Password Managers

Invest in AI-Based Cybersecurity Solutions

Ensure Regulatory Compliance

Adopt Holistic Security Strategies

Secure Cloud Storage Against Attacks

Cultivate Cybersecurity Awareness Culture

Combat AI and Deepfake Scams

Cybercriminals will increasingly move towards the use of Artificial Intelligence and deepfake technologies because they are able to mimic someone and leverage trust to initiate a scam. For example, you get a call from a family member saying they’ve lost their credit card, but it’s a cybercriminal who has forged the phone number and the family member’s voice.

While this sounds incredibly difficult to counter, it’s actually very simple. Firstly, don’t bother trying to spot AI/deepfakes. Eventually, they’ll become too good to discern from reality, and we’re very close to that now!

If someone is asking for confidential information, ensure they prove their identity before you give that information out. If you’re not sure, ring them back on a number you look up. Also, if someone is giving you new or changed information that could be damaging (e.g., payment information), call them back to confirm it’s correct.

Mike Ouwerkerk, Fun, Engaging Cyber Security Awareness Trainer & Cultural Transformation Consultant, Web Safe Staff

Keep Your Teams Informed

A big trend right now is cybercriminals using smart AI to create fake emails and videos that look extremely real. They are also being called deepfakes. Cybercriminals are becoming incredibly savvy, using generative AI to create highly convincing scams that can easily fool average people, employees, and even the public sector.

To protect your business, I recommend that you make sure your team is fully informed about deepfakes and how to spot the signs of a scam. Teach them to double-check anything that seems odd. Use the latest security tools that can detect and stop these fakes.

Nazar Tymoshyk, CEO and Founder, UnderDefense

Educate Against Sophisticated Ransomware

In recent years, we’ve seen ransomware attacks become more sophisticated, and this is one cybersecurity trend that affects businesses of all sizes.

Ransomware is a type of malware that locks users out of their files unless a payment is made for its release. Hackers are using automation to stage more targeted attacks that are financially motivated. Business owners can protect their assets by educating employees on the risks associated with phishing emails, suspicious attachments, and links.

Education is just one tactic; it should be part of a broader plan that includes taking regular data backups and deploying antivirus software to protect individual devices. There are lots of ways business owners can protect their data, but these examples are a solid starting point in the context of emerging cybersecurity threats.

Craig Bird, Managing Director, CloudTech24

Prioritize the Human Aspect of Cybersecurity

We are starting to see a trend where more companies are finally beginning to focus on and prioritize the human aspect of cybersecurity.

You shouldn’t just have your firewall and all of your technical solutions against hackers and ransomware and call it a day. You also need your human solutions, such as cybersecurity awareness training, to help instill a cybersecurity awareness culture in your organization.

Of course, you need the technical solutions, but you shouldn’t forget the human aspect—which doesn’t have to be expensive.

We see that people are doing this with simple things such as posters that serve as reminders for good cybersecurity etiquette! As well as simple awareness training measures that explain terms in a simple way.

Søren Jensen, Junior Digital Marketer, CyberPilot

Implement Enterprise Password Managers

Not so much a cybersecurity trend as a cybersecurity risk that should result in the trending of mitigation plans: password management. In my experience, users tend to think of passwords as their own, but given that they protect the organization’s data, the organization should be concerned.

The 23andMe breach, because of reused passwords, brought to light the very real risks associated with reusing passwords and the ROI associated with enterprise password managers to help mitigate associated risks.

Joseph McLain, Chief Information Officer, Buena Vista University

Invest in AI-Based Cybersecurity Solutions

The increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in cyberattacks is a trend that businesses cannot afford to ignore. AI-powered attacks can automate the discovery of vulnerabilities and execute sophisticated attacks at scale.

To counter this, businesses should invest in AI-based cybersecurity solutions that can predict and neutralize threats before they materialize. This includes deploying advanced threat-detection systems that learn from network behavior and can identify anomalies indicative of a cyberattack. In my view, embracing AI in cybersecurity strategies is not optional but a necessity to stay one step ahead of AI-powered threats.

Roman Zrazhevskiy, Founder & CEO, MIRA Safety

Ensure Regulatory Compliance

Businesses must ensure regulatory compliance with changing cybersecurity requirements, such as the CCPA, GDPR, and industry-specific laws, in order to protect sensitive data and uphold customer trust.

I’ve discovered that putting strong security measures in place and performing frequent compliance audits are essential steps in reducing the dangers associated with non-compliance. Maintaining a proactive approach to cybersecurity and adapting quickly also depend on being up-to-date on changes in pertinent legislation and regulations.

By making compliance efforts a top priority, businesses can avoid penalties and legal repercussions. They can also demonstrate to stakeholders that they are dedicated to data protection and client privacy, which will strengthen their relationships with them.

Brett Berger, Co-founder & COO, Flow Sparrow

Adopt Holistic Security Strategies

Small enterprises are facing growing threats from cybercriminals, who are now employing strategies like social engineering to breach security.

Adopting a holistic security strategy is the best step to take. This should include consistent data backups, educating employees on the dangers of phishing, and utilizing sophisticated security solutions such as endpoint-protection technologies.

Having an action plan ready for potential attacks can greatly reduce their impact. Additionally, consulting with cybersecurity professionals can offer valuable insights. Remaining alert and prepared is key in navigating the shifting terrain of ransomware threats.

Eugene Klimaszewski, President, Mammoth Security

Secure Cloud Storage Against Attacks

One emerging cybersecurity trend businesses should be aware of is the rise of cloud-based attacks. Cloud storage offers convenience and scalability, but it can also be vulnerable to attacks such as data breaches and ransomware.

To mitigate potential risks, businesses should prioritize implementing robust authentication protocols, encryption methods, and regularly monitoring and updating security measures. Additionally, businesses should consider using a trusted cloud service provider with a strong security track record.

Finn Wheatley, Executive Consultant of Data & Technology, Xtrium

Cultivate Cybersecurity Awareness Culture

Mitigating security risks through understanding is one propensity I’ve seen. Individual errors still account for a large portion of data breaches, particularly when it comes to insider threats in businesses. It’s critical to raise awareness and provide staff members with comprehensive training programs in order to mitigate this risk.

By enabling employees to identify and resolve such weaknesses, businesses can cultivate a robust cybersecurity awareness culture. This strategy is necessary to protect confidential information and successfully reduce the impact of insider threats.

Jeremy Bogdanowicz, Founder & CEO, JTB Studios