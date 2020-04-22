10 Digital Health Startups You Need to Watch in 2020

Starting with minimal funding, the companies mentioned above are changing the lives of millions of people in different countries, making medicine more affordable, effective, and approachable to billions of customers in the world.

Companies like Facebook and Uber started their stellar path as humble startups with big ambitions. Their experience has inspired millions of people to follow their way, resulting in thousands of new tech startups penetrating every sphere of our lives, including healthcare.

The overabundance of startup businesses makes it hard to follow them all. So we have selected 10 of the brightest healthcare startups to follow in 2020:

1. Lenscope. With $1M of investment, the company now helps people to change their lenses easily online. They are quickly expanding from Brazil and win the neighboring markets. The main feature of this healthcare startup: a client can order lenses or glasses online and have them delivered home. If you need to repair your glasses, Lenscope will pick and send them back.

2. NeuroFlow. The company offers an application for managing your mental health. This digital healthcare startup raised funds of $11M from Builders VC. The software still requires some tools allowing for remote monitoring of your behavior.

3. NuvoAir. The company was founded on an investment of $5.2M from Industrifonden. They offer tracking and improvement of respiratory issues. To complete these tasks, a patient utilizes devices that send monitoring data to an app on a user’s smartphone. The team has followed the most popular trend of healthcare mobile app development. A smartphone is the easiest way to check health information online at any moment.

4. iRise Mechanics. This healthcare startup builds artificial limbs to help disabled people improve their lives. The team has developed a row of utilities based on robotics and AI operation. The company received the initial funding of $332K from Deutsche Bank.

5. Zenyum. The company offers 3D-printed braces to patients with teeth issues. Customers can order products to be delivered to their homes. These braces are customized to every individual case. The project has been based on the $15.1M funding from RTP Global.

6. KindBody. This medical company offers fertility care solutions. They offer all sorts of services like nutrition, mental wellness, gynecological care, donor support, embryo freezing, and so on.

7. Verge Genomics. The healthcare startup aims to save lives by streamlining medical trials of different drugs. The team has developed AI tools that help to determine the potential success of new medicines.

8. HealX. This software utilizes AI possibilities and analyzes tons of information about modern drugs. The reason behind this is to test if these drugs can be used for curing rare diseases. HealX needs 80% less time to proceed to human trials in comparison with other drugmakers.

9. Alector. The medical startup is a company that fights neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s disease. The team has created a cutting-edge antibody technology aimed to strengthen the immune system so that it can fight neurological disorders.

10. Embleema. The company utilizes blockchain technology to help doctors and patients exchange medical information in a highly secure way. This streamlines communication and speeds up curing processes. If patients opt to disclose their medical data to researchers, they get paid in cryptocurrency. The startup has revolutionized the healthcare medical data industry.

If you are interested in the topic of healthcare innovation and start-ups, or you have an idea of your own tech product to improve healthcare and need inspiration, follow our articles for more updates.