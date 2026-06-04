10 Questions to Ask Before Hiring an Injury Lawyer

By asking the right questions, you take control of your narrative and ensure your legal team is as invested in your recovery as you are.

A serious accident in the Bronx, whether it’s a collision near the Hub or a slip and fall on a crowded sidewalk, changes your life in seconds. If you are injured and facing a mountain of medical bills and lost wages, the temptation is to hire the first attorney you find. However, choosing the wrong Bronx personal injury lawyer can have consequences almost as devastating as the accident itself. Be aware that there are some high-volume firms designed to process claims as quickly as possible, which can sacrifice the potential value of a client’s case.

To secure the best possible outcome, treat the initial consultation with a prospective attorney like an interview and ask a list of probing questions to uncover their philosophy and experience. Getting to know the attorney and their background can help you decide whether they are the right fit for your case.

At Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers, P.C., we use our decades of knowledge and experience to navigate the complexities of New York litigation. Our commitment is to keep you informed and guided through the legal process.

Interview Questions During Your Consultation

To help you vet your potential Bronx personal injury lawyer effectively, here are the essential questions you should ask during your initial consultation.

What Percentage of Your Practice Is Dedicated Solely to Personal Injury?

You need an experienced trial lawyer, not a generalist. New York negligence laws are complex, so it is essential to have an attorney who knows this area of the law cold.

Have You Handled Cases Specifically Involving My Type of Injury?

Car accidents, slip-and-fall incidents, and construction site injuries each present unique challenges. Your Bronx construction accident lawyer must understand the specific details and medical aspects of your case.

Who Will Actually Be Handling My Case?

Some firms will have you initially meet with a senior partner but assign your case to a less experienced associate. Ask who will manage your case and serve as your primary contact.

What Is Your Track Record with Jury Verdicts in the Bronx?

Insurance companies recognize when Bronx personal injury attorneys are prepared to go to trial and when they are not. If a firm has a reputation for never going to trial, insurance companies know they can present lowball settlement offers.

What Is My Case Realistically Worth, and Why?

Be cautious of lawyers who guarantee large settlements immediately. A reputable attorney will explain the variables that influence your case’s value, including insurance limits and comparative negligence.

How Do You Communicate Updates to Your Clients?

Consistent communication is essential. Ask about the attorney’s policy for providing updates and how frequently you will receive status reports.

What Is Your Fee Structure?

Bronx personal injury attorneys work on a contingency basis, so you pay nothing unless they win. Confirm that you will not be responsible for any out-of-pocket expenses if the case is unsuccessful.

What Resources Do You Have to Fund a Lawsuit?

Litigation can be costly. Ensure the law firm has sufficient resources to cover expert witnesses and filing fees, so your case is not settled prematurely due to financial constraints.

What Are the Potential Challenges or Weaknesses You See in My Case?

A transparent attorney will identify potential challenges, such as gaps in medical treatment or disputed reports, and outline a plan to address them. Many times the defense will attempt to argue that you were solely responsible for your injuries. An experienced attorney will explain to you how to counter that defense.

How Long Do You Expect This Process to Take?

While no one can predict the future, an NYC construction accident attorney can provide a realistic timeline based on court backlogs and prior experience with similar cases.

Bronx Personal Injury Attorneys Make a Difference

Securing an experienced personal injury lawyer is one of the most consequential decisions you will make following a serious injury. The choice goes beyond mere legal representation; it is about entrusting your future, your financial stability, and your peace of mind to a professional.

By asking the right questions, you take control of your narrative and ensure your legal team is as invested in your recovery as you are. This preparatory step helps you make an informed decision rather than a rushed one.

In a city of millions, Greenspan & Greenspan, Injury Lawyers, P.C., stands out in New York with a proven, longstanding reputation and deep community ties. Our history in the borough provides us with an unparalleled understanding of local courts, the legal landscape, and the unique challenges our clients face.

Whether we are negotiating with insurance adjusters or presenting your case to a jury, we are committed to securing the compensation you deserve.

Legal References Used to Inform This Page

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