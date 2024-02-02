10 Steps to Recover from a Significant Data Breach

An important tip for companies recovering from a significant data breach is to conduct a thorough post-incident analysis. ~ Connor Ondriska, Co-Founder and CEO, SpanishVIP

In the wake of a significant data breach, companies face the daunting task of recovery. We’ve gathered insights from top professionals, including COOs and CEOs, to share their singular pieces of advice. From committing to future-oriented data security to conducting a thorough post-incident analysis, explore the ten critical steps these experts recommend for navigating post-breach recovery.

Commit to Future-Oriented Data Security

If there is one way to effectively recover from a significant data breach, then it is to use it as a launching point for a future-oriented data security commitment and PR recovery. Trying to hide or minimize the impact of a significant data breach is rarely a good move, so it’s best to assess and recognize the situation and use it to not only commit to safer practices and a better data protection system but also as a promise/commitment to your users and customers that you take their privacy and data seriously, that you are a company that prioritizes this crucial aspect of modern-day life.

Max Wesman, Chief Operating Officer, GoodHire

Foster Cross-Department Cybersecurity

One piece of advice I strongly advocate for is improving the collaboration between the IT security team and other departments. Often, gaps in communication and understanding between different areas of the business can create vulnerabilities. By fostering a culture of cybersecurity awareness across all departments and ensuring that security practices are integrated into all aspects of operations, we can build a more resilient organization.

Mark Varnas, Principal SQL Server DBA and Consultant, Red9

Communicate Transparently with Stakeholders

A key element is transparent communication. In my experience with a client facing this challenge, the swiftness and clarity of their response played a crucial role in mitigating the damage. They immediately informed affected customers, explaining what data was compromised, how it happened, and what steps were being taken to prevent future breaches. This transparency helped maintain customer trust, which is vital in such crises.

My advice for companies experiencing a data breach is to promptly and transparently communicate with all stakeholders, including customers, employees, and regulatory bodies. Be clear about the scope of the breach, the potential risks for those affected, and the actions you are taking in response. This not only fulfills legal and ethical obligations but also helps in preserving the company’s reputation and customer trust in the long run.

Niclas Schlopsna, Managing Consultant and CEO, spectup

Show Compassion and Strengthen Security

Don’t underestimate the importance of communicating with compassion after a data breach. Apologize sincerely, be available to answer questions, and reassure customers you’re enhancing security protocols. Providing credit monitoring shows a commitment to making amends. Strengthen your cyber defenses through ongoing audits, upgraded software, and mandatory staff training. Your actions must back up your words.

Eric Lam, Head of Business Strategy, Energy Credit Transfer

Ensure Regulatory Compliance and Legal Readiness

Data protection and privacy laws, such as the GDPR or HIPAA, are very important, and businesses should follow them. Keeping policies up-to-date and in line with legal obligations is an important part of this, as is providing frequent training to employees on the subject. In the event of a breach, it is critical to understand the legal consequences and actively comply with any inquiries.

Companies should also prepare for future legal action from affected parties. It is critical to work closely with legal professionals to handle these concerns. Not only does compliance lessen the likelihood of legal trouble, but it also shows that you care about keeping consumer information secure, which can go a long way toward regaining their trust.

Tim Allen, Director, Oberheiden P.C.

Establish a Dedicated Response Team

One of the critical steps I suggest in recovering from a data breach is to quickly establish a dedicated response team. This team should be composed of members from various departments, including IT, legal, communications, and customer service. Their role would be to manage the breach from multiple angles: containing the breach, communicating with stakeholders, and coordinating with legal and regulatory authorities. Having a dedicated team ensures a coordinated and efficient response, which is crucial for minimizing the impact of the breach.

Jonathan Feniak, General Counsel, LLC Attorney

Implement Multi-Factor Authentication

Implementing multi-factor authentication (MFA) across all our systems is a vital step following a data breach. MFA adds an extra layer of security beyond just a password, significantly reducing the risk of unauthorized access. While it may be an adjustment for employees and users, the added security is invaluable in protecting sensitive data.

Ryan Zomorodi, COO and Co-Founder, Real Estate Skills

Audit and Strengthen Vendor Relationships

In the wake of a data breach, it’s important to reassess our relationship with third-party vendors and partners. We would conduct audits to ensure they adhere to strict security standards. If the breach was caused by a third-party vulnerability, we would reevaluate our partnership or seek alternatives with better security practices. Strengthening our vendor-management process is key to safeguarding against external threats.

Jim Pendergast, Senior Vice President, altLINE Sobanco

Review and Update Security Policies

A significant step in recovering from a data breach is to conduct a comprehensive policy review. This includes examining our data management policies, privacy protocols, and employee access controls. We’d look for any policy gaps or outdated practices that might have contributed to the breach. Updating these policies and ensuring they are rigorously followed is essential in safeguarding our data and restoring confidence in our security measures.

Tom Golubovich, Head of Marketing, Ninja Transfers

Conduct Thorough Post-Incident Analysis

An important tip for companies recovering from a significant data breach is to conduct a thorough post-incident analysis. This involves conducting a comprehensive review of the breach, examining the root causes, and identifying areas for improvement in cybersecurity measures and protocols. Analyzing the breach incident allows companies to gain valuable insights into vulnerabilities, gaps in security systems, or human error that contributed to the breach.

This information can then be used to strengthen security measures, update policies, and enhance employee training to prevent similar incidents in the future. It’s essential to view a data breach as a learning opportunity and use the knowledge gained to bolster the company’s overall cybersecurity posture. Prioritizing a comprehensive post-incident analysis allows companies to not only recover from the breach but also emerge stronger and more resilient against future cybersecurity threats.

Connor Ondriska, Co-Founder and CEO, SpanishVIP