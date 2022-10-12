10 Ways to Organically Boost Following and Engagement on Instagram

Social media is a great way to connect with others and share your brand story, but it is also some kind of science.

Social media is a perfect way to connect and stay in touch with friends, family, and colleagues. But it can also be a great way to boost your business or personal brand.

Lately, Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms, with over 1 billion monthly active users. Many businesses have recognized its potential and are using it to connect with their target audience.

But with so many people using Instagram for personal and professional purposes, it can be tough to stand out from the crowd. With a little creativity and strategy, it is possible to organically boost following and engagement on the platform. Here are 10 ways to do just that!

1. Use high-quality, visually appealing images

This one should be a no-brainer – but it’s worth repeating nonetheless. If you want to organically boost your following and engagement on Instagram, your posts need to look good! This means using high-quality, well-composed photos that are visually appealing and likely to capture users’ attention. Using images that are on-brand and representative of your business or personal brand is also key.

2. Post regularly and at optimal times

Another important tip for organic growth on Instagram is to post regularly and at optimal times. Figure out when your target audience is most active on the platform, and aim to post during those times. For instance, if your target audience is mostly comprised of millennials, they’re likely to be active on Instagram during evening hours and on weekends. On the other hand, if your target audience is made up of working professionals, they’re likely to be active during weekday mornings and evenings. Additionally, try to maintain a consistent posting schedule so that your followers know when they can expect new content from you. You can use the help of a social media scheduling tool containing a unique feature that allows you to schedule Instagram posts.

3. Engage with other users

Engaging with other users is a great way to organically boost your following and engagement on Instagram. When you engage with others, they’re more likely to reciprocate – which means more people will start following you and engaging with your content. There are a few different ways you can go about engaging with others on Instagram. For starters, you can like and comment on other users’ posts. You can also follow other users who align with your target audience or who you think would be interested in your content. And last but not least, you can participate in Instagram challenges and tag other users in your posts.

4. Use relevant, targeted hashtags

Using relevant hashtags on Instagram is a fantastic method to boost your reach and interaction without spending money. Hashtags help users discover your content, and can also help you connect with other users who are interested in the same topics as you. When choosing hashtags, be sure to use ones that are relevant to your business or personal brand. You can search some of the popular 2022 Instagram hashtags or even look up popular TikTok hashtags in 2022. Aim for a mix of both general and specific hashtags, and don’t be afraid to experiment to see what works best for you.

5. Post-behind-the-scenes content

People love seeing behind-the-scenes content because it gives them a peek into what goes on “behind the scenes” of your business or personal brand. This type of content humanizes your brand and makes you more relatable, both of which can help boost your organic reach and engagement. When posting behind-the-scenes content, try to mix things up and show different aspects of your business or life – for instance, you could post a photo of your team hard at work, or give a tour of your office space.

6. Host giveaways and contests

Hosting a giveaway or contest on Instagram is perfect for natural reach expansion and engagement increase. Everyone loves free stuff, so this is an easy way to get people interested in your brand. When hosting a giveaway or contest, be sure to make the rules clear and easy to follow, and choose a prize that will be appealing to your target audience. You can promote your giveaway or contest by using relevant hashtags, tagging relevant users, and posting engaging photos or videos.

7. Use Instagram Stories

Unlike traditional posts, which can get lost in the shuffle, Stories appear at the top of users’ feeds and are more likely to be seen. Additionally, you can use a variety of fun features to make your Stories more engaging, such as filters, stickers, and Boomerangs. Stories are a nice way to introduce yourself and your brand to new users, and they’re fun and dynamic to watch. Be sure to post Stories regularly, and mix things up to keep people interested.

8. Go live on Instagram

Going live on Instagram is another great way to connect with your followers in an even more personal way. When you go live, your followers will receive a notification, which is more likely to get their attention than a traditional post. When using this feature, be sure to interact with your viewers and answer any questions they may have.

9. Partner with influencers

If you want to expand your Instagram following without using inauthentic methods, working with influencers can be a great solution. Influencers have a large following of engaged users, so if they promote your brand, you’re likely to see an increase in both reach and engagement. When choosing an influencer to partner with, be sure to select one who is relevant to your industry and who has a similar target audience to your own.

10. Use Instagram Ads

With Instagram Ads, you can create targeted ad campaigns that are more likely to be seen by users who are interested in your brand. Additionally, you have the option to target specific demographics, interests, and even locations. When creating an Instagram Ad, be sure to use high-quality visuals and compelling copy to grab attention and drive results.

With a little creativity and strategy, you can stand out from the crowd and connect with more users on the platform. You don’t have to resort to inauthentic methods to grow your account – instead try some of the organic methods.

Social media is a great way to connect with others and share your brand story, but it is also some kind of science. So be sure to experiment with different techniques to see what works for you. You may not see results overnight, but if you stick with it, you’ll eventually see the growth you desire.