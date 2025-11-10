10 Years of Coercive Control Law: Progress or Failure in the Family Courts?

After a clear increase in CCB charge rates year-on-year since the law change, the latest financial year has seen a marked decrease.

Nearly a decade since controlling and coercive behaviour (CCB) became a criminal offence under Section 76 of the Serious Crime Act 2015, key questions remain: are these laws truly working? And what effect will this have on families facing the family courts?

CCB, which covers patterns of intimidation, isolation, and control, was introduced as a specific offence in 2015 under Section 76 of the Serious Crime Act 2015. After a clear increase in CCB charge rates year-on-year since the law change, the latest financial year has seen a marked decrease.

Woolley & Co’s research, based on Office for National Statistics police-recorded crime and outcomes data, compares charging rates in 2023/24 and 2024/25 to show which police force locations are maintaining the steady incline, and which are falling behind, almost a decade on.

Where does the law appear to be working?

The table below highlights the top 10 police forces with rising charge rates, suggesting the law is gaining traction in these regions, and potentially offering stronger protection for families coming before the family courts.

As we can see, Dyfed-Powys stands out with the steepest improvement, more than doubling its figures across the year. Larger urban forces like the West Midlands show modest gains from a low base, while others, such as Surrey and Humberside, remain static.

Where does the law seem to be falling short?

The table below highlights the top 10 police forces with falling charging rates, suggesting the law is struggling to operate effectively in these areas, and, as a result, families in the family courts may not be sufficiently protected.

The City of London saw the sharpest fall, dropping from 7.69% to zero, however, due to small sample sizes, swings here can be exaggerated. Nottinghamshire and Wiltshire also recorded significant declines despite previously high rates.

Kathryn McTaggart, family law solicitor and Director at leading UK law firm Woolley & Co, Solicitors comments, “Almost ten years on from the coercive control law, the figures highlight how uneven prosecutions remain, and for families, the same inconsistency is mirrored in the family courts.

“When it comes to divorce cases, coercive control is a prevalent issue. Clients often describe years of financial restriction, emotional manipulation, or social isolation; behaviours that don’t just end when the relationship does. They continue to shape how safe someone feels during separation, whether they can engage in mediation, and the tone of negotiations.

“Turning to children proceedings, courts are expected to follow Practice Direction 12J, which requires allegations of abuse to be properly investigated before contact arrangements are decided. In reality, the way this is applied varies. Some parents see the risks they’ve lived with taken seriously, while others feel it’s overlooked. That inconsistency can have life-changing consequences for families.

“In financial proceedings, coercive control is frequently raised but rarely has any impact on the settlement. The law sets a very high threshold for conduct to affect the division of assets, so many survivors feel the financial consequences of abuse are simply invisible in the outcome.

“Worryingly, for some, the abuse even continues through the litigation process itself. We often see people use delay, non-disclosure, or non-compliance as ways to exert control. What should be a protective system can, without proper safeguards, become another arena in which victims feel trapped.

“These are the realities we deal with daily. Just as criminal prosecutions reveal a postcode lottery, family outcomes can vary dramatically depending on the court, the judge, and the resources available. Until coercive control is treated with consistency across all areas of family law, survivors will continue to face uneven protection.”

