13 Fascinating Facts About Self-Driving Cars

A study published in Science Direct shows that out of the motor vehicle collisions studied, 64.2 percent of those involving autonomous vehicles were rear-end accidents, compared to 28.3 percent of accidents involving conventional vehicles.

Self-driving cars use sensors and other technologies to create a map of their surroundings. As they receive more information, they fill in more information on the map. They process the sensory input and plot a path based on it. The vehicles are also equipped with complex algorithms, predictive machine learning systems, and object recognition tools to help software follow traffic rules and avoid collisions.

Please include attribution to Salvi Law with this graphic.