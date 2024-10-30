15-year-old on Dialysis After McDonald’s E. Coli Infection

As the outbreak investigation continues, a Colorado teen is in the hospital with a severe case of E. coli.

Fifteen-year-old Kamberlyn Bowler, from Grand Junction, Colorado, recently became one of many affected by a widespread E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s. After eating at the popular fast-food chain in late September and early October, Kamberlyn’s symptoms escalated to the point where she was airlifted to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora. Her health took a drastic turn for the worse as her body struggled to fight off the severe gastrointestinal issues brought on by the bacteria, leaving her family anxious for answers and uncertain about her future.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently investigating a multistate outbreak of E. coli infections linked to the popular eatery’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers. Preliminary evidence suggested contaminated onions on the burgers may have been the source, but subsequent testing has shown that the burgers themselves are likely the issue. As of late October, 75 cases had been reported across 13 states, with illnesses dating from September 27 to October 10. Among those affected, 22 individuals have been hospitalized, and there is one reported death of an older adult. McDonald’s has temporarily removed the burgers from its menus in some states while the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Bowler and 32 other victims of the outbreak have joined in a lawsuit against McDonald’s filed in Chicago, home of the chain’s headquarters. This suit points to a broader health scare: Out of the 75 people affected nationwide, around one-third are from Colorado.

Attorney Ron Simon, who represents Bowler’s family, disclosed that the teen is now reliant on dialysis, and her medical future holds uncertainties that could shape her health and lifestyle for years to come.

“The longer a young person is on dialysis, the more difficult their medical future will likely be,” Simon stated. “We are working with Kamberlyn’s family to make sure she receives the very best medical treatment and advice. This sort of illness is as preventable as it is tragic. Our team will continue to seek justice for those who have suffered from this outbreak. We can and will find out how this happened so that we can prevent it from happening again.”

McDonald’s itself has responded with a mixture of caution and reassurance. While not addressing the lawsuit directly, McDonald’s U.S. division president, Joe Erlinger, released a statement acknowledging the potential fear people may be feeling, and assuring customers that the company values its trust-based relationship with its patrons while promising to make things right moving forward.

As the investigation continues, health officials, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and McDonald’s are all under significant pressure, however, to identify the exact cause of the outbreak. Mesa County Public Health in Colorado affirmed in a press release that only Quarter Pounders were found to be the issue, suggesting other menu items are safe to consume.

As McDonald’s, health agencies, and other stakeholders continue to work together to address concerns, one thing is clear: Families affected by this outbreak want answers, accountability, and reassurance that something like this won’t happen again. For those who have been impacted by the outbreak, efforts to ensure safety seem to be too little, too late.

