2 Types of Car Accidents that Require a Lawyer

Realistically speaking, car accidents can happen anytime due to several causes, such as speeding, unsafe driving, and negligence. In these situations, you must know what to do and where to go for help, especially if you’ve sustained injuries.

Typically, being injured in a car collision may entitle you with the right to file a claim and get full compensation for your injuries. However, depending on the type of accident you’re in, you may or may not require legal help to handle your situation.

Thus, if you want to know whether your situation requires a lawyer, below are the two types of car accidents you should keep in mind from the get-go:

Uber or Lyft Car Accident

Before tackling some common car accidents, getting yourself familiar with the Uber or Lyft accident is important. Generally, ridesharing using Uber or Lyft is a new means of transportation these days. And, since it’s not also exempted from road accidents, certain laws are in place to ensure injured victims get compensated properly.

Moreover, accidents involving Uber or Lyft are quite different from the regular collisions you see on the road. One of the differences is that ridesharing apps aren’t actually transportation companies, which is why they can operate without strict regulations. Not only that, but the liability for the injuries doesn’t automatically attach to the ridesharing company or the driver. Depending on the circumstances, you must show proof to establish the company’s fault, the driver, or both.

Hence, if you’ve been injured in an accident involving an Uber driver, report the accident to the company and fill in the necessary Uber incident report form immediately to avoid missing important details. You should also seek help from a certified lawyer to ensure your rights and interests are protected in obtaining compensation for your injuries.

Regular Car Accidents

There are many types of regular accidents. These accidents are typically classified through the impact they cause the vehicles involved. Depending on how strong the collision is, the following regular accidents can cause minor and major injuries:

Rear-End Collision

Typically, a rear-end collision is one of the most common car accidents that usually happen on the public road. This is caused by the sudden slowing down or braking, such as when another vehicle accelerates to a higher speed than the one in front of it. Due to the force of impact between the two vehicles, you might sustain serious back and neck injuries with long-term, permanent effects.

That said, it’s best to hire an experienced personal injury lawyer to file a case against the negligent party. Proving that the other driver who rear-ends your car is at fault can be one of the reasons why you should hire a personal injury lawyer to recover compensation for your injuries.

Vehicle Rollover

Another type of car accident that you should know about is the vehicle rollover. It’s considered extremely dangerous and frightening because your car flips over onto either its roof or side. Usually caused by sharp turns at a very high speed, vehicle rollover accidents can also lead to serious injuries, such as brain trauma and spinal cord injuries, affecting your ability to earn a living.

Thus, when you’re injured due to this type of accident, work with a legal professional to protect your rights against the at-fault party. They’ll make sure the other party’s insurance company will not reduce or deny your claim.

Head-On Collision

This car accident happens when two cars’ front ends collide with each other, causing a devastating and fatal effect on the drivers and passengers. If you’ve suffered injuries in this crash, hiring a lawyer is beneficial. Although fault is clear in this situation, you still need a legal professional to handle the legwork and negotiations with the insurance company and the at-fault party.

Sideswipe Collision

Usually called a broadside collision, this type of car accident can lead to grave injuries, especially to the person sitting on the vehicle’s side where the force of the impact occurs. It’s caused by two cars swiping each other; as a result, one of the drivers lose control over their vehicle. The passengers occupying the sides are susceptible to injuries because the door gives little protection to the passenger side.

If you’ve been an injured victim of this collision, contact your lawyer now so you’ll have someone who can deal with the insurance company or file a personal injury lawsuit claim in court on your behalf.

Final Thoughts

While car accidents come in different types, most of them can cause serious injuries, depending on the collision’s impact. When this happens, you should never try to handle your own claim to avoid getting low compensation for your damages.

Therefore, if you’re wondering which type of car accident needs legal help, keep this information in mind so you’ll know when should be the perfect time to call a lawyer for legal representation.