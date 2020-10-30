2020 Halloween Statistics: Annual Expenditure Drops By 10%, Lowest in the Last 4 Years

Due to the compromisations that everyone in the U.S will be facing, we can expect that for this coming 2020 Halloween, a lot of adjustments will have to be made among consumers and businesses.

One of the most awaited holidays of the year is nearly upon us wherein people gather to celebrate as businesses bloom and take over the streets, but for this year, that does not seem to be the case. Over the last 4 years, the annual planned Halloween expenditure has consistently gone down, and for this year, it has reached its lowest point by 8 billion U.S dollars.

Based on the collection of data, statistics, and information we gathered from the response of 1015 employees last Labor Day, we can expect the same replication for this upcoming Halloween. People will not be as thrilled for this holiday compared to the other years mainly because of the coronavirus affecting lots of jobs that are contributing to the rise in the unemployment rate. This forces American consumers to spend less than their usual spending budget.

2016 had a planned Halloween expenditure of 6.89 billion dollars only and for the next few years, there was a consistent increase with 9.1 billion dollars in 2017, which was the highest amount of money recorded in the planned Halloween expenditure chart. However, in 2018 the amount decreased once again but not as drastic compared to 2016’s expenditure.

Compared to last year’s Halloween when the pandemic did not yet exist, there was an amount of 78% adults who allowed the children to go trick-or-treating, and only 22% of parents who did not allow their children to ask for candies and chocolates outdoors.

This year, however, is far more different compared to the previous years. Only 38% of adults permitted their children to go trick-or-treating, and an amount of 31% who forbid their children to go out. There is also another 31% for those adults who do not know or have not decided about that yet.

