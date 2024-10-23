3 Important Things to Keep in Mind When Facing DUI/DWI Charges in San Jose, California

Refrain from discussing your case on social media, as anything you say could be taken out of context and used as evidence.

Facing DUI or DWI charges can have significant consequences and should be taken very seriously. These charges can vary based on circumstances such as blood alcohol concentration, prior offenses, and the presence of any aggravating factors like accidents or injuries. Regardless of the specific situation, it’s crucial to work with an experienced criminal defense lawyer from Knight Law, Criminal Justice Lawyer who can protect your legal rights and help you achieve the best possible outcome. If you’ve been charged with DUI or DWI, here are some important things to remember:

DUI/DWI Convictions Carry Severe Penalties

If you are facing DUI or DWI charges in California, the potential penalties depend on whether it’s your first offense or if you’ve had previous convictions. DUI penalties in San Jose can include hefty fines, probation, license suspension, DUI education programs, and even jail time. In more severe cases, such as those involving injuries or fatalities, you could face felony charges, which carry harsher sentences. Additionally, refusing to submit to a chemical test can lead to automatic license suspension under California’s “implied consent” law.

A DUI/DWI conviction can also lead to collateral consequences, such as increased insurance premiums, travel restrictions, and potential impacts on professional licenses. It’s crucial to understand that any DUI conviction remains on your driving record for ten years, which can have long-term consequences.

There Are Many Potential Defenses Available

When facing DUI or DWI allegations, there are various defense strategies your attorney may use, depending on the circumstances of your case. Potential defenses include challenging the accuracy of the breathalyzer or blood tests, questioning the legality of the traffic stop, or disputing whether there was probable cause for the arrest.

One important aspect of DUI cases is that the prosecution has the burden of proof, meaning they must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that you were driving under the influence. Your defense attorney can challenge the evidence presented by the prosecution, such as the accuracy of field sobriety tests or whether the arresting officer followed proper procedure. By identifying weaknesses in the prosecution’s case, your lawyer can create reasonable doubt, which may result in a reduction or dismissal of charges.

Some common defenses against DUI charges include:

Improper Traffic Stop : If the officer did not have a valid reason to stop your vehicle, any evidence gathered during the stop could be suppressed.

: If the officer did not have a valid reason to stop your vehicle, any evidence gathered during the stop could be suppressed. Faulty Testing Procedures : Breathalyzer and blood tests are not always accurate. Issues like improper calibration, medical conditions, or officer errors can lead to inaccurate results.

: Breathalyzer and blood tests are not always accurate. Issues like improper calibration, medical conditions, or officer errors can lead to inaccurate results. Rising Blood Alcohol: Your blood alcohol concentration (BAC) could have been below the legal limit while driving but increased by the time you were tested, due to how alcohol is absorbed in the body.

You Must Protect Yourself Carefully

Facing DUI or DWI charges requires you to be cautious about how you handle your situation. It’s essential to exercise your right to remain silent and avoid making any statements that could be used against you. Refrain from discussing your case on social media, as anything you say could be taken out of context and used as evidence. Also, ensure you do not miss any court dates, as failure to appear can result in additional charges and penalties.

Work closely with an experienced criminal defense attorney to navigate the complexities of your case. Your attorney will guide you through each step of the legal process, help you make informed decisions, and advocate on your behalf. Making a mistake during the pretrial stage, such as inadvertently providing self-incriminating information, could severely impact your ability to present an effective defense. Therefore, rely on your lawyer to provide you with the best course of action throughout the proceedings.