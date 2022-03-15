3 Reasons You Need a Good Truck Accident Lawyer in Fort Lauderdale

As an example, if the underlying cause of the trucker’s error was driver fatigue, your lawyers can build a case against the trucking company.

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Over the past few years, Florida has been rapidly growing into a major transportation and logistics hub, which is good news for the economy, but not for local drivers. The number of truck accidents has also been rising over the past decade. In 2019, for instance, the number of fatalities caused by this type of crash was up 36% from 2010, while the number of people injured in truck accidents was almost double.

This trend can be observed all over the state, including in Broward County and the Fort Lauderdale area. Motor vehicle accidents in Fort Lauderdale account for more than 13% of all crashes in the county. When there’s a truck involved, the driver and the occupants of a regular passenger car risk severe injuries, if they make it out alive at all. The financial losses associated with truck accidents can be huge and recovering damages won’t be easy. If you were recently involved in such an accident, don’t hesitate to contact the best truck accident lawyers in Fort Lauderdale you can find, as you’re going to need legal advice. Here is why.

You need someone to talk to the insurance company

The biggest mistake you might make is to start negotiating with the insurance company on your own. If all your previous dealings with an insurance company concern some minor fender bender or parking lot accident, you don’t know what you’re in for. Asking for a few hundred dollars to fix the scratches on your car is nothing compared to negotiating a claim for a severe injury that might reach up to $100,000. The insurance adjuster will do virtually anything to reduce the value of your claim.

If the insurance company representing the trucker or his employer reaches out to you, do not give them any statement until you’ve spoken to a reliable Florida truck accident attorney. Do not agree to a recorded statement and, above all, do not accept a quick settlement. Keep in mind that they are very much aware you’re facing serious financial problems and they’re counting on you accepting whatever offer they put on the table.

You need an independent investigation into the crash

Truck accidents are more complex than regular car collisions in terms of liability. In a truck accident you can have more than one party liable for damages, and, with a lot of damages to recover you need to discover them all.

Many truck accidents are caused by driver error, but truckers only carry minimum liability coverage, which might not be enough to cover your damages. Seasoned truck accident lawyers can help you determine if the trucking company can be held accountable.

As an example, if the underlying cause of the trucker’s error was driver fatigue, your lawyers can build a case against the trucking company. Also, if there was a mechanical failure that contributed to the accident, the trucker company can be held accountable as vehicle maintenance is their responsibility. You won’t know any of this if you don’t have a lawyer to investigate the crash.

Only a good lawyer will tell you how much your claim is worth

When you have sustained serious financial losses, you cannot afford to go to the insurance company clueless. Even if you understand they’re trying to lowball you, you won’t have the legal arguments to contradict them.

An experienced lawyer will help you figure out exactly how much money you’re entitled to. First, you have the economic damages, covering your medical expenses, property damage, and your lost wages.

Non-economic damages are more difficult to calculate as they are meant to compensate you for your pain and damages and are therefore subjective. In Florida, there is no cap on pain and suffering damages so a skilled lawyer can obtain quite a lot of money.