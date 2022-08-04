3 Things That Can Affect the Timeframe of a Car Accident Case in Boca Raton

It is possible that the extent of a person’s injuries and symptoms are not obvious or known immediately after a crash.

Boca Raton, FL – Most people who get legal advice after a car accident will want to get their compensation and conclude the matter as soon as possible. However, the average legal actions related to a motor vehicle crash can take somewhere between a few months to over a year to conclude. There are a few specific concerns that can determine exactly how long this takes. When a person has been harmed in a crash, it is best for them to get legal advice and ask their attorney about the expected duration of their case.

The discovery process

After an accident lawsuit is filed and the defendant named in the case gives their response, the parties can start to exchange information through discovery. Any relevant evidence like reports, medical records, damage estimates, pictures or videos of the scene, and lists of witnesses will need to be shared between both sides to prepare for litigation. This process will obviously take time, and discovery can be a longer process if the case is more complex or there are large volumes of info to share.

The plaintiff’s injuries

It is possible that the extent of a person’s injuries and symptoms are not obvious or known immediately after a crash. The victim may also need to undergo several examinations and speak with different doctors. However, it is always best to wait for these processes to be concluded before asking for a specific amount, as it will not be possible to get more compensation if other issues are detected after the case has ended.

Settlement negotiations

The attorneys for the victim and the defendant driver or their insurance company will probably agree on a certain amount that is paid out through a settlement to end the case and all associated matters. This is preferred to a trial, as the formal process to call witnesses and argue in front of a jury can take quite some time and there is the risk of greater losses for both sides. The accident lawyers involved with settlement negotiations can utilize the evidence to advocate on behalf of their clients and make or reject offers. However, it is unlikely that the first offer will be accepted and this process can sometimes take several months or longer depending on the specific case.

