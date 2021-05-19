3 Ways Managers Can Set Clear-Cut Employee Expectations

While the importance of setting expectations might not be top-of-mind today — as most workplaces are still going through significant change due to the coronavirus pandemic — it’s nonetheless essential if you want employees to succeed at your organization.

As a manager, you probably know first-hand that setting clear-cut employee expectations is essential. It helps build a culture of accountability, focus on quality output, and generally elevate engagement on a team-wide scale.

That said, nearly 50% of US workers say they don’t know what employers expect of them, according to Gallup. As a result, employees are more likely to work on the wrong things and create less value for the organization.

Luckily, there are a few strategies managers can leverage to set and communicate expectations to ensure staffers grow more accountable for their share of work. Here’s how to get started:

Define expectations with SMART goals

As obvious as it might sound, you need to get a clear understanding of your expectations before you sit down and communicate them to direct reports. That’s when the SMART framework comes into play.

In essence, it’s used to help managers set employees’ goals and ensure they are specific, measurable, achievable, results-oriented, and time-bound (SMART). That, in turn, helps build clarity and ensure employees are equipped with a much better sense of direction, staying focused on the most critical activities.

So, below are four tips for setting expectations for direct reports with SMART goals:

Capture the worker’s job with up to 10 goals, addressing all of the core job responsibilities.

Align your SMART goals with overreaching company objectives.

Continually revisit goals and tweak them once a quarter to better meet the company’s needs.

Always set high expectations that inspire excellence. Even if the employee fails, they’ll still achieve something above average.

Have a role and responsibility discussion

Did you know?

New hires that have a clear understanding of their responsibilities report higher job satisfaction and engagement rates and are less likely to quit in their first year, according to SHRM’s recent study.

That makes sense. After all, most job descriptions list a myriad of responsibilities without providing clarity on the core duties and what the role actually entails. That could make it difficult for new hires to get up to speed, pick up the necessary resume skills, and meet managerial expectations.

Here’s what you can do to counterbalance it:

Set up a meeting and lay out your expectations in paperwork for new hires in their first week.

Walk them through their SMART goals and address any questions they may have.

Explain how their role connects with the team’s and company’s business objectives.

Clarify when their first performance review will take place and how their job performance will be rated.

Take a pulse on employees’ progress

While managers must set goals for direct reports, they should also ensure their people are accountable for the deliverables by continually tracking their performance.

It’ll not help you intervene and provide the necessary help and timely support if things go awry, but you’ll prove to the employees that you’re committed to their success.

So, below are a few tips to keep workers on course:

Schedule regular one-on-one meetings with direct reports to share your wisdom and clear potential roadblocks.

For each SMART goal, set milestones (in writing) to make priorities clear at every stage.

Make an effort to give meaningful and specific feedback supported by examples.

