35-Year-Old Man Dies After Crash on Route 501 in Halifax County 

The man was not wearing a seatbelt and the crash remains under investigation.

10 News – On March 25 at 7:05 am, Virginia State Police reported that a 35-year-old man died after a crash in Halifax County on Route 501. Authorities say that the man was driving south in a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis when he ran off the right side of the road. Investigators report that the car went down an embankment before hitting several trees.

State police have identified the driver to be from Alton, Virginia, and claim that he died on the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and the crash remains under investigation.

Could this have been a DUI?

There is no proof that this accident could have been a DUI. However, a DUI can cause issues behind the wheel that could have been prevented. Truck accidents are typically more dangerous than those with cars. Due to the clumsy nature of DUIs, these types of accidents can become worse than in regular conditions. Truck accidents typically carry more weight than regular commercial vehicles and they usually carry additional cargo that can cause additional damage upon impact.

Drivers in the State of Virginia need to take extra precautions while driving. If you or someone you know has been involved in a truck accident caused in the state of Virginia, or its surrounding areas, our website can help you contact a legal professional.

It’s suggested to do the following:

Remain calm and get to a warm place.

Call 9/11.

Document the collision with your smartphone with photos, videos, audio recordings, and more.

If you are severely injured, seek medical care.

Go to the hospital if medical care is needed.

Contact your health insurance provider.

Contact your auto insurance provider.

Contact a Halifax Truck Accident Attorney as soon as possible.

Use our service to find a legal professional near you!

Drivers in Halifax and the State of Virginia and the surrounding areas must seek legal counsel in the case of unfortunate accidents. We can help you seek the legal help you and your family may need in times of adversity. Browse our website today and find an attorney to represent your case and freedom!

Contact our leading online service today! Our top-ranked search engine is ready to find you an attorney who can bring you and your family the compensation you deserve. Life is precious; we are here to handle the curveballs it throws your way! Whether you or a loved one have suffered an injury due to a truck collision, our company is ready to find you someone who will fight for you and protect the Halifax area near you.