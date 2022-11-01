4 Best Reasons to Hire a Dog Bite Lawyer

Dog bite cases are very serious, and therefore, they need special care. A competent dog bite lawyer can lead the legal battle on behalf of the victim.

A dog bite, whether it is a small puppy or a big breed, injures the victim, and if it is not treated at the right time, it may worsen the health condition. Dog bites leave physical and mental scars that no one wants to have in their lives. Moreover, if a dog bite victimizes a child, the case could be fatal, leaving the child disfigured or emotionally traumatized. In such dog bite cases, it is important to seek legal assistance from a personal injury lawyer who helps to get compensation from the dog’s owner.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Humane Society of the United States, approximately 4.7 million dog bites occur yearly in the USA, and 16 people die from this bite. The study further mentions that 800,000 people in the USA require medical attention for dog bites annually, and nearly 1,000 people require medical attention for dog bite injuries every day. These statistics show how many people get injured due to dog bites.

Dog bites result in grave injury; therefore, it is best to hire a reputed dog bite lawyer to ensure a fair trial to get proper compensation. Hiring a lawyer if you are the victim of a dog bite can help you in several ways.

1. Knowledge and experience in handling dog bite cases

Every state, including California, has dog bite laws that cover different types of claims. If you suffered a severe injury for which you received cosmetic surgery or fractures, and the dog bite had happened without any provocation, a lawyer could help you in this case to file a lawsuit against the pet owner. The lawsuit aims to get compensation for the medical expenses, pain, and suffering loss of wages. However, the law only accepts severe injury claims if the dog has not bitten or attacked anyone earlier.

If the dog bite is not serious, on the other hand, you can only claim for the medical expenses. Apart from that, if the owner knew that the dog had a previous history of biting or attacking strangers, in such a condition, you can pursue a dangerous dog claim against the owner and seek compensation for the damages that you have received. A Windsor dog bite lawyer knows the dog bite laws and various provisions to ensure fair compensation for the injury.

2. The lawyer is a skilled negotiator

Dog bite lawyers are known as skilled negotiators. Equipped with years of experience and knowledge of the law, they know how to deal with insurance companies. When the owner of the pet or its insurance company offers less than expected as settlement money, it is best not to accept it. Experienced dog bite lawyers, on the other hand, review the offer and let them know about the seriousness of the injury on your behalf. In this way, they try to convince the insurance company to increase the settlement offer to a more reasonable level. If the insurer still doesn’t agree with the evidence to hike the settlement, then the lawyer knows how to deal with such cases very well.

3. Vast knowledge and experience

Most lawyers today don’t have personal or field experience in handling dog bite cases. They lack the knowledge to negotiate with insurance companies or pursue a claim against the pet owner. Therefore, it is recommended to hire only an experienced dog bite lawyer with years of experience in this domain. When a lawyer handles these attack cases, he may initiate the matter in court or communicate with the insurance carrier properly.

4. Access to the valuable resources

When you hire a dog bite lawyer, you will access valuable resources through a team assigned to this case. Other legal team members will research and investigate the case and gather evidence properly to penalize the pet owner for negligence.

Summary

