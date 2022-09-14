4 Documents That Can Help You Win Child Custody

Besides the phone call log, you should also keep a log of visitation between the other parent and your child.

Winning child custody takes a lot of effort, and it doesn’t come easy, especially if you’re expecting a custody hearing soon. It’s challenging to determine which documents you should bring and whether you’re bringing too much or too little. After all, it’s better to have all documents and not need them than the other way around.

Knowing how to differentiate between important and irrelevant documents makes all the difference. What better way to help you with that than professional lawyers? A consultation with them should give you some ideas on where to start. Here are the four main documents that all lawyers and courts recommend you bring to your custody hearing.

Written Submissions Outlining Your Position

You can’t just show up to court with your documents and expect that everything will roll smoothly. All custody hearings begin with written submissions which state your position and what you’re asking from the court.

If you’re starting a custody hearing without an attorney, you should make copies of any documentation that you brought to support your arguments in the written submission. The judge will review your documents before you enter the court.

However, if you're thinking of starting a custody hearing with an attorney, you need to find professional lawyers who are experienced in family law. It's way easier and more practical for you and the judge.

If the other parent initiates a custody hearing, perhaps they’ve also included their own proof and written submission. The law states that you must receive a copy of their paperwork and vice versa.

Phone Call Logs

One of the first things that you should do is keep a phone call log of all calls made between the non-custodial parent and your child. The log should also include when the calls happen, how long they last, and how often. Every detail counts, so don’t overlook it. These records are pure evidence of contact or lack of contact between your child and the other parent.

Log of Visitation Schedules

Besides the phone call log, you should also keep a log of visitation between the other parent and your child. This visitation log should include when visits occur, where they happen, how long they last, and how often. Not only is this beneficial to you, but it also shows the court how actively involved the other parent was.

For example, if one parent sees their child once every few months or for short periods of time, it may indicate that they’re not interested in keeping a close relationship with their child.

Your Child’s Records

Another aspect that parents should never overlook is their child’s records, and this includes report cards or other written forms which show their success while in your care or the opposite. Similarly, if the child was involved in an injury, you must include doctor and emergency treatment reports.

Try to acquire written statements from teachers, babysitters, coaches, or even neighbors if they’re familiar with the relationship between you and your child or your ex-spouse.

Don’t Ignore a Custody Evaluation

The judge might order a custody evaluation, while a professional will have continuous meetings with your child, visit you and your ex-spouse’s homes, etc. It’s their job to report back to the court and give them recommendations about the final verdict.

Luckily, many parents come to an agreement way before the child custody battle takes place. It usually happens during the divorce stage when parents speak with their qualified attorneys and make recommendations regarding future custody. You could do the same thing to avoid potential unpleasant situations by speaking to professionals, and you'll get the chance to learn some tips about child custody or even come to an agreement with your ex-spouse.