4 Important Tips When Hiring a DUI Attorney

So you’ve made one bad decision, and now you have received a prompt response from the authorities with a DUI (driving under the influence) or DWI (driving while intoxicated). Of course, you may have already come to accept the consequences of your action. However, this doesn’t mean that you should sit by and await the verdict of your misdemeanor.

Now is that time to ask for assistance from an experienced DUI lawyer. You’ve been caught driving while drunk, and now it’s time to explore the complex legal arena and be assured that your rights are still being given to you.

In making such an important decision, such as hiring a DUI lawyer who will defend you in court, you will need help, of course. In this article, we have listed our top four tips that you need to take note of when hiring a DUI attorney – keep on reading.

Make sure that you do your research first.

We know that in your state of panic, you might be inclined to hire the first DUI law firm that you see online. However, we ask that you take a step back and assess the situation mindfully first.

This is a time when research should play a huge role in your decision-making process. Consider the number of years in practice your candidate has, the number of cases he or she has won, the awards he or she has garnered, and all other pertinent information.

This may take some dedicated few hours or so, but it will be worth it in the end. You might even want to keep a running list of lawyers that you are considering and compare them against each other. This way, you can make sure that you will end up with the best possible match for your needs.

Don’t be afraid to schedule a meeting with several lawyers.

Consider this as a job interview, and you are the employer. You want to be as discerning in choosing your DUI lawyer. After all, he or she will be the one who will act as your confidant and walk with you in every step of the litigation process.

Consider the rapport that you build with them and their knowledge of the law. You want a lawyer who can defend you in court, but you should also hire one who you can maintain an open and professional relationship with.

So, prepare for the face-to-face meeting ahead by listing your questions and noticing if there is any sort of unease in your interaction.

Make sure that your lawyer is qualified to take on your case.

You want to work with an attorney who is not only licensed by the State Bar but is also qualified to represent you in your particular case and your particular state. Find out ahead if the lawyer you are eyeing is familiar with the legal nuances in your state. Check for any history of disciplinary action taken against them as well.

You don’t have to hire on the spot.

We get it – this is a big decision, and you shouldn’t be pressured into giving a positive response right away. If the lawyer pushes for you to hire them on the spot, then you are free to treat this as a red flag. A good lawyer will conduct himself or herself in a professional manner and will understand that you need to carefully consider all of your options before you can hire anyone to defend you in court. Again, remember, this is a job interview, and you are in complete control of who you should hire.