4 Motorcyclist Behaviors that Increase the Chances of Accidents

San Diego, CA – It has long been known that riding a motorcycle is more dangerous than driving most other motor vehicles. This is because the smaller size of the motorcycle makes it more difficult to see, as well as the fact that more severe injuries tend to happen because there is no vehicle frame to protect a motorcyclist during a crash. Regardless of the kinds of vehicles involved, it is also possible that the driver who is considered responsible for the accident and the damage can be sued in civil court and made to pay the victims.

Here is an overview of a few of the most dangerous behaviors by motorcyclists.

Lane splitting

Some motorcyclists have a habit of riding between cars or on the lines that are meant for shoulders or to divide lanes of traffic. However, motorcyclists should maintain their lanes and signal before moving between lanes, as lane splitting has been known to be a very dangerous behavior that increases the chances of an accident.

Issues with speed

Because a motorcycle is smaller than standard cars it can accelerate quickly and reach high speeds more rapidly than most other vehicles on the road. However, other drivers have less time to see a speeding bike and react, and the cyclist will also have much more difficulty stopping or turning if they are going too fast.

Not paying attention to road conditions

It is much easier for a motorcyclist to lose control of their vehicle in poor road conditions. A rider should always be mindful of things like the weather, visibility, road surface, and surrounding traffic. Even something as common as rain can greatly increase the chances of a motorcycle crash due to the wet road surface and its effects on the motorcyclist’s ability to see clearly.

Ignoring blind spots

Many drivers who are involved in accidents with motorcyclists say that they did not see them before the impact. Motorcyclists should be especially careful of where blind spots are on larger vehicles and try their best to remain in areas where they can be seen. This is especially true on larger trucks that tend to have very large blind spots where they may not be able to see the motorcyclist at all.

