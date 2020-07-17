4 Reasons Why You Need a Lawyer When You Get into a Serious Accident

You have every right to protect your interests by recovering the compensation you deserve. In doing so, you should have a reliable lawyer every step of your way.

Getting involved in a serious accident can be a frustrating experience. Aside from dealing with the injuries sustained, knowing what happened and who’s at fault for it, and navigating the legal remedies available to you can be complicated. Therefore, it’s often an excellent idea to consult a lawyer right after the accident. They’ll be there to represent you on your behalf throughout the whole process, helping you obtain the compensation you deserve for your injuries.

Below are four reasons why you need a lawyer when you get into a serious accident:

They Can Help Determine the Extent of Damages

Of course, it’s crucial to determine the real extent of your injuries so you can recover the right compensation for all your losses. For example, the extent of your injuries might not become readily apparent at the moment of the accident. It might take a few days to develop, which is why you need the assistance of a legal expert to handle this process.

When you hire an experienced personal injury lawyer from a dependable law firm, such as Peter Ventura, Attorney At Law, you’ll know that there’s much more than immediate medical costs as part of the damages to which you’re entitled. With their skills and expertise in handling personal injury cases, they can provide you with the amount of compensation that you deserve for the following scenarios:

Future medical bills depending on the complications caused by your injuries

Current lost wages and lost future income due to diminished earning capacity

Pain and suffering suffered as a result of a serious accident

As you can see, determining the right amount of damages can be a complicated process. It usually requires the expertise of a legal professional who can ensure that your claim sufficiently represents the damages you’ve sustained because of the accident.

They Know How to Navigate the Settlement Process

Just like other businesses, insurance companies are also operating for profit. That’s why most of them will do everything they can to reduce the amount of settlement offer you should receive. So, if you think that you cannot negotiate with the insurance company while protecting your interests, it’s best to hire a dedicated lawyer who can handle the insurer for you.

Having a legal professional on your side can ensure your rights and interests are protected at all times. They’ll not let insurance companies block your chances of receiving fair settlements for your injuries. They’re familiar with all their tactics, which is why they’ll do everything it takes to guarantee a fair and equitable settlement process for you.

They Help Prove Who is Liable for Your Injuries

One of the critical aspects of filing a personal injury lawsuit claim is proving the liability of another person for your injuries. To exercise your right to compensation, you should be able to prove that someone else’s negligence caused your injuries. However, you should take note that all involved parties will try to transfer the blame to another party, making the process more difficult for you.

For this reason, hiring a personal injury lawyer can be a perfect option. Unless you’re an expert in personal injury cases, you need a legal professional who can go through each piece of evidence to find out who exactly caused your injuries. They’ll also do everything they can to protect your rights by gathering the evidence necessary for building a strong argument. The said process includes the following steps:

Getting the accident report from the police authorities

Collecting all your medical or hospital records

Gathering information about witnesses and interviewing them

Consulting medical professionals to verify the severity of your injuries

Gathering photos of the accident scene and your injuries, among many others

By working with a lawyer, you can prove that another person caused your injuries, making the recovery of compensation much easier and faster.

They Know How to Handle a Trial

When the settlement process fails, the next possible step is to bring your case in court. When this happens, you should seek help from a lawyer to handle the lawsuit for you. With all the court rules and regulations involved, you should hire someone who knows how to navigate the proceedings properly.

For example, there are time limits to filing a lawsuit against the at-fault party in court. Because of this, you should speak to a specialized lawyer in your area to help you understand and deal with the statute of limitations or time limits applicable to your case. Your failure to file a lawsuit claim within the required period can prevent you from getting the compensation for all your damages.

Moreover, choose a lawyer who has an established courtroom reputation and an excellent record of jury verdicts. Their trial experience and resources can help you get a winning judgment in your favor.

Final Thoughts

Indeed, being injured in a serious accident can be traumatic for you and your family. Depending on the severity of your injuries, it can change your life forever. Therefore, you have every right to protect your interests by recovering the compensation you deserve. In doing so, you should have a reliable lawyer every step of your way.

Hopefully, you find this article useful when considering to find and hire a personal injury lawyer for your situation.