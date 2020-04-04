4 Reasons You Might Need a Car Accident Lawyer

Backing into a hedge is no big deal – the worst thing you might drive off with are scratches on the rear bumper of your car. However, getting in a car accident, especially when there are major injuries involved, might not be something you can easily drive away from. It is then in your best interest to get in touch with a car accident lawyer.

With one, you’ll have someone to represent you and make sure that your rights are being honored. T. Madden & Associates, P.C. have such specialists to help you recover the proper compensation for your injuries and losses.

Still on the fence about hiring a car accident lawyer? We’ve created a list of reasons why you should enlist the help of a specialist after a car accident.

They can help you determine the correct value of your claims.

The truth is that your insurance company won’t make it easy for you to secure the compensation that is due to you. The sooner you can accept this as a fact, the less time you’ll spend stressing over this.

The tactic for most insurance companies is to either drag out the claims process or underestimate that amount that is due to you. But, this is where your car accident attorney can help you – he or she will be able to make sure that you are properly compensated and that you will be able to enjoy the full value of your claim.

They can help you pinpoint who is liable for the injury.

Were you caught in a collision that makes it hard to prove who is at fault? This may be a sticky situation, especially if all parties are too busy pointing fingers at one another. However, a lawyer with a specialty in this field will be able to help you prove that there indeed, has been negligence and argue on your behalf.

If needed, these specialists will be able to help you secure consulting medical experts so that your argument can hold weight in court as well. This will also be useful for procuring accident reports and other necessary medical records.

They can help mitigate the stress that often comes with insurance claims.

There’s nothing more stressful than having to suffer through the harrowing experience of being in a car accident. Not to mention, you might have suffered a couple of injuries and might have required medical attention as well. And, if that is not stressful enough, now you have to face your insurance company to prove that you are entitled to full compensation after what you have gone through.

The good news is that you don’t necessarily have to go through this alone – you will have a car accident lawyer who will represent you and make sure that your best interests are looked out for.

They can represent you in a lawsuit.

If there can be no resolution to your claims, your car accident lawyer will be able to make sure that you get just compensation by bringing your case to court. He or she will help explain to you the laws and regulations that apply to your case, discuss possible scenarios with you, and walk you through the merits of the case.

Of course, going to court is not a ready option for all parties. The sheer effort of pushing for a fair settlement is already exhausting enough, but bringing it into a lawsuit is going to be more stressful. Still, a car accident lawyer will be prepared to represent you in court if it will be in your best interest.