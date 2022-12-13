4 Steps You Should Take as a Passenger Involved in a Bus Accident 

A medical report can help prove to your attorney that the injuries were caused by the bus accident and not by something else.

Many people rely on the bus as their main mode of transportation for the day. However, since buses carry many passengers and are larger than other vehicles, they can get involved in a bus accident and cause severe injuries to every party involved.

But what if you were a passenger in a bus accident? How would you know what you need to do next? In that case, you should consider pursuing a personal injury lawsuit against the liable party. If this sounds like something you’d want to do, keep on reading.

Common Bus Accident Injuries

Unfortunately, many buses don’t have the same safety devices as other vehicles, like airbags and seatbelts. As a result, this can lead to severe injuries in bus accidents, including the following:

Head and spinal cord injury

Amputations

Broken bones and fractures

Traumatic brain injury

Whiplash

Internal organ damage

If you’ve experienced any of these injuries, you should discuss your lawsuit options with qualified lawyers who specialize in bus accidents because they can tell you the do’s and don’ts regarding compensation.

Usually, the settlement offered by insurance companies isn’t enough to cover your expenses, such as medication, hospital bills, or physical therapy. However, a local attorney can help you determine whether you can file a lawsuit against the liable party for your injuries.

For example, if you're from Boston, Massachusetts, you can rely on Boston Bus Accident Lawyers, and they'll assess your estimated damages according to your state and court's laws and advise you of your legal options.

Steps You Should Take if You’re Involved in a Bus Accident

No one can predict when an accident is bound to happen. However, there are some steps you can take to ensure you’re safe and free from any complications. Here are the main four ones to follow:

Call 911

Safety should be your priority after any accident, so calling 911 to report your accident is the first step you should take. Even if your injuries don’t seem severe or apparent immediately, you should still call for help, if not for yourself, perhaps for other passengers that might not be able to call 911.

Seek Medical Help

A medical professional can help with your injuries and support your case with their examination report. Although you may think you’re not injured, you can experience other injuries that may not be evident immediately because their symptoms can take hours or days to appear.

Additionally, a medical report can help prove to your attorney that the injuries were caused by the bus accident and not by something else.

Document the Accident Scene

If you’ve already called for help, it’s essential to start gathering information and evidence at the accident scene, including photos or videos of the scene, vehicles involved, or your injuries. Additionally, try to collect other passengers or the bus driver’s contact information. If you have evidence of the accident, your attorney can handle your case more effortlessly.

Another thing you can do is report the case to your city's bus system.

Talk to an Attorney

Last but definitely not least, you need legal representation to ensure you have a strong case and sufficient evidence to prove you're eligible for compensation.