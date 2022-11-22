4 Things to Consider When Deciding if Your Will is Up to Date

Regularly reviewing and changing those documents will allow you to ensure that your assets go to the correct parties without getting tied up in a legal battle.

Creating a will could be one of the most important processes that you carry out to protect your family’s finances, and that document must be reviewed and potentially altered at regular intervals. Here is a look at a few major life events that you might run into that could require you to take a fresh look at your will.

Career Changes

Whenever any career changes take place, you should always review your will and all of your other financial documents. In addition to impacting your total household income, a new position might also affect what type of life insurance your company will help you acquire. Those who are considering a new career or position in a company should always speak with the HR department about their new options for insurance and retirement accounts.

Divorce or Marriage

Whenever a couple’s marital status changes, they will most likely both need to review and alter their wills. Getting married or going through a divorce is going to have a huge impact on your financial status and where your assets will go after you pass away. Many couples head to a legal professional well before there are any changes to their marital status so that they both know exactly what is going to take place with their mutual and private assets.

Birth of a Child

Having a child is another important life event that is probably going to require a look at all of your financial paperwork. Some parents must make extensive changes to their wills and insurance policies so that their children will have all of the assistance that they are going to need in the coming years. It is also suggested that all parents update their wills if a child moves away, gets married, or has a child of their own.

Changes to Your Assets

Without a will, dispersing your assets after you pass away is going to be a complicated process that might tie up your money for years. Most legal professionals suggest that their clients update their wills whenever they purchase a home, vehicle, or any other large physical assets. You might also need to make some alterations to your will whenever you buy digital assets such as cryptocurrency.

