4 Things You Need to Know About Child Custody

As a parent, you have a lot going on in your mind. When a marriage ends, the question of child custody is one of the most challenging. You also need to consider how your child will have contact with both of you or where they will live. These are just some questions you will hear during child custody court hearings.

This article will discuss five things you need to know about child custody and how to deal with them. So, if you’re a parent who’s getting a divorce and need some tips, keep reading.

Be Realistic

If we’re being honest, the first step during divorce is to have realistic expectations, so you need to understand that this process might take longer and the results are not always what you’d hoped for. For that reason, it’s recommended you get help from experienced lawyers to help with legal procedures and have your expectations met.

Apart from that, it’s essential to keep in mind that:

The courts usually prefer for both parents to be in their children’s lives

There’s a possibility that you may not get 50/50 custody

Your children’s interests will be always be considered

Co-parent Whenever Possible

Divorce doesn’t have to be bad for your ex-spouse or children. Co-parenting is one of the best things you can do as a divorced parent to ensure that you’re still present in your children’s lives. However, custody battles can remain unsettled if parents don’t cooperate.

In that case, it’s always important to check with your state’s law regulations and see if there’s anything that can make the process easier for everyone involved. For example, if you live in Illinois, you can check with Chicago Custody Lawyers and start the child custody process. This will help the judge make an unbiased decision and ensure that your children stay out of this adult business.

Find the Right Lawyer

A lawyer can help you through the legal system, which can often be confusing. Additionally, a lawyer can guide you on what to expect during divorce and child custody. Similarly, you will likely need an attorney during your divorce first. Same as before, if you live in the area of Illinois, the first step is to contact Chicago Divorce Lawyers and prepare for your case.

The same thing goes for child custody proceedings. A professional attorney can give you the best chance of success in your battle.

Joint Custody is Unlikely to Happen during the Initial Stages of Proceedings

Many parents hope for joint custody as it’s one of the safest go-to approaches you can take. However, you must remember that it’s rarely granted in the beginning stages of child custody proceedings. At the same time, 40% of US States aim for equal custody for both parents.

Additionally, the court wants to see how both parents communicate with each other and how they co-parent before deciding on joint custody. If you have your foot set on this, you should be able to show the court that you can handle anything and that you’re ready for joint custody. It takes time and effort, but the results are always worth it.