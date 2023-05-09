4 Tips on How to Save a Marriage from Divorce in Memphis

Eaker Weil explained to Women’s Health that it’s important for couples to “give each other a 20-second hug” or “kiss each other hello.”

It takes a great deal of effort to keep a marriage alive and healthy. Unfortunately, there comes a point in some marriages where one or both parties isn’t willing to try. While this can eventually lead to them divorcing, it’s not a tell-tale sign a marriage is over.

If both parties are willing to reignite the spark or at least work on repairing their marriage, there’s a chance it could survive. If you’re on the brink of divorce but would prefer to try and work through your differences, here are 4 things experts recommend you do that may help you avoid divorce.

Shine the light on you.

According to therapist Maru Torres-Gregory, who is a teaching and supervising faculty member for the Marriage & Family Therapy Program at the Family Institute at Northwestern University, you shouldn’t be looking to your partner to “complete you,” as cited by Women’s Health (1). Instead, “You need to be fulfilled individually, rather than expecting your partner to fulfill everything.”

Refrain from assuming.

Women’s Health cites that “When couples have been together for a long time, they think they know each other. They begin to assume the other’s thinking and motivations and get angry and reactive to these assumptions.” So, rather than assume your spouse is offending you, “commit to stopping these assumptions.”

Schedule time for a date (weekly).

Couples often get bogged down with work, kids, and day-to-day responsibilities, and rarely make time to spend with each other. If you want to remain married, try making a weekly date where you can reflect on what made the two of you fall in love, recommends couples therapist Bonnie Eaker Weil, Ph.D.

Show some affection.

Eaker Weil explained to Women’s Health that it’s important for couples to “give each other a 20-second hug” or “kiss each other hello.” These “simple exercises help deliver a rush of pleasure and bonding hormones to bring back the intimacy that you may be lacking now.”

If divorce is still on the table, consult with a lawyer.

Now, if you’ve exhausted all options and you think it would be healthier to end the marriage, there are divorce lawyers who can help. If you’re not quite ready to start the divorce proceedings but want to permanently separate, Memphis divorce lawyers will help you fill out and file the necessary forms to get you legally separated.

When it comes time for you to make the separation official, those same Tennessee divorce lawyers will be happy to guide you through the process. Although divorces can be daunting, you can rest assured divorce lawyers will handle the brunt of the work.

If you’d like to speak with divorce or child custody lawyers in Memphis now who can explain the process and the options that are available to you, contact USAttorneys.com today.

Have questions about this article or a legal concern? Call 800-672-3103.

Source: