5 Alarming Conditions That Can Occur Because of Increased Estrogen Levels

Estrogen is a female sex hormone that regulates many functions of a female reproductive system. Increased levels of this hormone can cause a lot of unpleasant symptoms and even increase your risk of ovarian cancer.

It is essential to visit a gynecologist in the case of any symptoms of gynecological disorders. High estrogen levels can manifest themselves through menstrual problems, weight gain, fatigue, and other signs. In this article, we have gathered five alarming conditions that can occur because of increased estrogen levels.

1. Uterine fibroids

Uterine fibroids are benign tumors that develop on the uterine walls. Even though the exact cause of fibroids is still unknown, the increased levels of estrogen can contribute to their development. Fibroids can cause unpleasant symptoms like:

Pain during sex

Spotting

Pelvic pressure

Lower back pain

Many women with fibroids can also experience fertility issues if tumors block the fallopian tubes. Uterine fibroids can vary in size from tiny to big. Even though fibroids are deemed non-cancerous, they can be removed to ease your symptoms. Surgical treatment of fibroids is considered the most effective way to get rid of these tumors.

2. Severe PMS symptoms

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is a name of symptoms a woman can experience before periods. In most cases, PMS manifests itself through mood swings, tiredness, sleeping issues, headaches, mild pelvic pain, and breast tenderness. But if you have a hormonal imbalance, these symptoms can become unbearable and interfere with your normal activity.

3. Irregular periods

Periods can be considered irregular if they don’t start on time. Indeed, the length of the menstrual cycle can vary a bit, but periods shouldn’t be late for more than a week. If your periods are late only once, there can be no reason to worry. But if your menstrual cycle varies significantly, it can be a sign of a hormonal imbalance.

Due to the fact that periods are regulated by estrogen and progesterone, any changes in their levels can affect your menstrual cycle. That’s why it is essential to make an appointment with your gynecologist and undergo a thorough examination. Birth control or other hormonal treatment options can help regulate your menstrual cycle.

4. Spotting

Spotting is light bleeding that occurs between periods. Even though it can be caused by many health issues (like STIs, PID, endometriosis, etc.), women with increased estrogen levels are more likely to experience spotting. In this case, spotting can occur after sexual intercourse or without any obvious reason. If you have light bleeding between periods regularly, it is better to visit a gynecologist.

5. Fibrocystic breast disease

Fibrocystic breast disease is a condition in which a woman has lumps in her breasts. Even though these cysts are non-cancerous, they can make the diagnosis of breast cancer more complicated. The most common symptoms of fibrocystic breast disease are:

Breast swelling

Pain

Tenderness

Breast tissue thickening

Lumps in breasts

Women with fibrocystic breast disease can experience the aggravation of the aforementioned symptoms before periods. Due to the fact that increased estrogen levels can contribute to the development of this condition, hormonal therapy can ease your symptoms and improve your well-being.

The bottom line

Due to the fact that estrogen has a great impact on your reproductive system, it is important to monitor its levels. Hormonal imbalances can cause severe symptoms and even cause fertility issues.

If you experience at least some signs of hormonal imbalance, you need to visit your gynecologist as soon as possible. Timely and precise treatment can help cope with your symptoms, regulate estrogen levels, and improve your well-being in general.