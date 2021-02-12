5 Amazing Benefits of Hemp Tea

Although it is considered safe, it is essential to note some users’ side effects when taking hemp tea.

When it comes to coffee, it seems like we always take it in a rush. We talk of coffee runs, and we see people heading to work, clutching their coffee to go. But with the tea, the picture looks different and more peaceful. It feels like a sin to take our tea on the go. It’s as if the tea was made to slow us down and have us sip it bit by bit while doing nothing else.

Taking tea can be a healthy habit to incorporate into your day. It could be your way of unwinding after a hard day and carving out a moment of stillness. If you have been enjoying this ritual for a while, then take it to the next level by switching your regular brew with hemp tea.

What is hemp tea?

Hemp tea is made up of the flowers, leaves, and seeds of the Cannabis Sativa plant. But before you become weary of this drink, it’s essential to note that unlike marijuana, hemp has a low THC content—less than 0.3 percent. So when you drink hemp tea, you don’t risk becoming high.

Hemp tea is best brewed with boiling water so that the hot temperature can release the full spectrum of cannabinoids, such as CBD and terpenes, into your cup to enjoy its benefits. For best results, add a tiny amount of fat—you can add almond or cow’s milk, as CBD is better absorbed in the body when there is another fat-soluble present.

When purchasing your hemp tea, go for professional brands that are transparent about their manufacturing process. Nowadays, with the legalization of hemp-derived CBD, it is safer and easier to find high-quality brands such as Sunday Scaries CBD gummies, oil tinctures, skin care products, and various hemp teas. Ideally, opt for organic teas and CBD-products as the non-organic kind absorb much of the harmful chemicals and toxins found in the soil.

How can hemp tea benefit your health?

Now that you know more about hemp tea’s composition, it’s time to learn about some top reasons you should add this warm beverage to your daily ritual. The following are five ways hemp tea can improve your health.

Hemp tea helps with anxiety

With CBD having a primary role in hemp tea, you can expect to feel calmer and less anxious when taking hemp tea. Researchers have observed the significant effects CBD has on users who suffer from anxiety. Indeed, many have described their CBD experience as removing their negative thoughts and emotions while leaving them feeling more focused and relaxed.

This cannabinoid can help lower anxiety symptoms by triggering the body to use the happy chemical known as serotonin in the body. It can trigger an increase in GABA levels in the brain, too, to make you feel more relaxed during challenging situations.

Hemp tea helps with nausea

Ginger, mint, and green tea are some common herbal teas people turn to when they experience nausea, and now, you can add hemp tea to the list as well. Much like its work with anxiety, the CBD in hemp tea interacts with the receptors that release serotonin in the body, and it signals to the pain receptors. The latter receptors are triggered to manage the abdominal muscle cramps better, easing nausea. However, if you experience nausea when you take CBD, it is best to steer clear of hemp tea.

Hemp tea for seizure prevention

Researchers have made significant steps in proving the effectiveness of CBD for people who suffer from seizures. Indeed, the FDA has already approved the only CBD-infused drug to treat people as young as two years old with a rare form of epilepsy known as Dravet’s syndrome.

If you are not eligible for this drug but wish to prevent seizures, consider hemp tea. In one study on epilepsy patients, researchers noted how 68 percent of participants experienced a decrease in the number of seizures when they took hemp extract twice a day.

Hemp tea helps with inflammation

Thanks to its CBD content, hemp tea can benefit those suffering from chronic inflammation as well. CBD is known for its potent anti-inflammatory properties. In various studies, researchers observed a reduction in chronic pain caused by multiple sclerosis and arthritis. Hemp tea can help ease temporary pain driven by a muscle spasm, sore muscles, or chronic tension thanks to CBD.

Hemp tea is a source of antioxidants

With CBD as its protagonist, hemp tea is also an excellent source of antioxidants. Our body needs these molecules to neutralize the free radicals that enter the body through smoking, pollution, junk food, and other harmful resources. Much like dark chocolate, Goji berries, and pecans, CBD is also a potent antioxidant that can lower the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and help eliminate dull skin.

Although it is considered safe, it is essential to note some users’ side effects when taking hemp tea. For starters, hemp tea can cause a drop in blood pressure, and as a result, some users have experienced nausea and dizziness after taking this beverage. Due to its CBD content, hemp tea can also cause a dry sensation in the mouth.