5 Amazing Black Friday E-Juice Flavors to Try

The flavors are many, and they all mix and match together – it’s up to you to find the one (or more) that you enjoy. And what better chance will you get than the upcoming Black Friday sales and discounts.

So you found a suitable vape device, and all you are missing now is the flavors to use it with. There is a wide range to choose from, so think about it, and get your order.

Whatever kind of flavor you prefer, Black Friday is the time to stock up and try out something new. You can get some pretty good deals on the stuff you’ve been looking to test but weren’t too sure you want to spend much on it.

We’ve assembled a list of five E-juice you should absolutely give a shot this season.

Menthol

In light of the coming season, a pepperminty taste is a perfect partner for your safest vape starter kit and just what you need to get in the holiday season. Not only will it spark up nostalgia for a time of leisure, but it is also very refreshing.

There are many twists and takes on the mint flavor, mixed with fruit flavors, and you should consider finding your signature taste for the upcoming months. Some of the most popular ones are:

Lemon Mint

Vanilla Peppermint

Banana Mint

Raspberry Vanilla

A surprise certainly, but a welcome one for sure. These two flavors mix perfectly to bring you the sweet and refreshing taste that is certain to feel like a warm blanket on a snowy day. The fruity sweetness is a gift that keeps on giving.

Alternatively, if raspberries are not your thing, vanilla blends with other berries as well, and even with berry mixes. Find your berry of choice, and vape away.

Coffee

For those who don’t necessarily have a sweet tooth, the coffee flavor is a go-to right off the bat. The familiar aroma is delightful, and just the smell might work to wake you right up when you need it.

If, however, you have a sweet tooth when it comes to vaping, coffee flavor mixes perfectly with vanilla. You can also try it out with caramel, which is in a whole new realm of sweet goodness.

Bubble Gum

Back to the sweetness, we have the all-time favorite – bubble gum. Bubble gum can come mixed with any of the fruity flavors, but you can certainly find the one that matches your taste in gum and fruit.

These are all light and breezy flavors that are good for just about anyone. With vaping being on the rise in the recent year, especially with the younger population*, there is a good chance you are just now getting into it – this is a great flavor to start with.

A documented favorite has been melon bubble gum, and it is worth trying out.

Fruit Extravaganza

The combinations of getting a fruit mix are almost endless. Whether you prefer a citrusy taste, or something much more mellow, you can explore the options to your liking.

It could be just about any fruit there is, ranging from tropical to your everyday apples – the point is, there is a vast array of flavors to choose from.

We’ve split up the fruit mixes into a couple of categories:

Citrus Mixes

You can mix pretty much anything with lemon or lime, and it is bound to be a favorite of yours. It doesn’t matter if it’s another fruit taste or something else entirely, like perhaps chocolate – you can’t go wrong with this one.

Berry Mixes

Just the type of berry options can be overwhelming sometimes, as they are all so good.

You can mix them up with each other or with a third party flavor, maybe vanilla, to find the perfect berry mix that suits you.

Of course, there are also the takes on the strawberry flavor, which are plentiful, and all of them good in a different way.

Tropical Fruits

A small taste of the tropical in winter can do wonders to your psyche. In this category, the fan favorites are banana, mango, and kiwi – mixed and matched with other tropical fruit flavors or some of the more conventional tastes.

You can’t help but be reminded of sipping cocktails on a beach somewhere with these, which is a sensation very missed through the colder months of the year.

To Wrap It Up

The flavors are many, and they all mix and match together – it’s up to you to find the one (or more) that you enjoy. And what better chance will you get than the upcoming Black Friday sales and discounts.

Keep your eyes open, and that perfect flavor could be waiting for you just around the corner.

*Editor’s note: These products contain nicotine. LegalReader is not advocating the use of these products by anyone under the legal age of use in your jurisdiction.