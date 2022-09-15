5 Child Custody Hearing Tips and Tricks

Interrupting is the fastest way to make a judge dislike you.

Going through a child custody hearing is one of the most challenging things for any parent. Court judges are overloaded with different cases, so no matter the court’s decision, one party is always unhappy in the end.

Bearing this in mind, there are ways you can avoid being one of those aggrieved parties when your custody hearing case closes off. Here are our five favorite tips and tricks for you.

File and Provide Correct Documents in Advance

Most parents assume the judge will look at them at their ex-spouse and know which parent is telling the truth. If only it were that easy! However, if you don’t provide the court with the evidence and proper documents to support your opinion, the judge will be left with only your word.

When drafting any important document or response, you must include all relevant information to back up your request, such as text messages, phone records, pay stubs, school records, etc. It’s also essential to file complete documentation and provide them to the other side in advance. To help you with that, you’ll need the help of some experienced lawyers to inform you about the necessary documentation.

Be Respectful to the Other Party

Being respectful to the court is mandatory of course, but keeping the same attitude with the other party is just as important. It also affects your appearance, not just how you act. If you show up to court in flip-flops or torn jeans, the judge might think you’re not taking your custody case seriously and don’t care about the court.

Similarly, rolling your eyes, slouching, scoffing, and throwing up your hands are also disrespectful manners. This behavior will only show the judge that you’re probably not worthy of getting full custody.

Listen to All Questions Carefully and Only Answer the Question You’re Asked

During any child custody hearing, there’ll be many questions from the judge or the opposing party, and it’s only natural for you to feel confused. However, the best tip is to keep your answer short and concise to ensure you answer the question they asked and don’t deviate from the topic.

Suppose you don’t know the answer to a question, “I don’t know” would also be a satisfactory answer. Don’t try to guess or answer something just because you feel obliged to do so. After all, you’re under oath, so everything you say is sworn testimony.

Don’t Interrupt the judge or Opposing Attorney

Interrupting is the fastest way to make a judge dislike you. If there’s one thing you should know without the help of anyone is to let the judge or the opposing party finish speaking. Interrupting is unnecessary since everyone will have a chance to speak, so why risk your chances of angering the judge?

Listen to Your Lawyer

If you go through the trouble of finding a decent attorney, you better always listen to them. They know what’s better because they’ve been in this business for a long time. The same thing applies to divorce cases before your custody battle.

