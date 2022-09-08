5 Common Reasons Why Parents Lose Custody of Their Child

Besides all other reasons mentioned, a custodial parent may lose child custody if they violate the parenting time or custody order.

Most people think that when the court issues a child custody order, the custodial arrangement will stay the same and that nothing will affect it. However, some frequent reasons and scenarios lead to a change in a custody order. The most common causes include:

Child or spouse abuse

Substance abuse

False claims about the noncustodial parent

Violation of parenting time or custody order

Major health issues

Best Interests of the Child

Custodial change is determined by considering what’s in the best interests of a child. All states employ this standard regarding custody and parenting time arrangement, and Texas is no exception.

That said, the court considers plenty of factors in advance, such as the parents’ health, the conditions of the house the child will live in, etc. If you want to know more about these factors and what you can expect, lawyers would greatly help you.

Child or Spouse Abuse

One of the most common reasons for a change in custody is when the custodial parent has been abusive towards the child or spouse. Nothing is more an atrocity to a child's best interests than an abusive parent.

Similarly, spouse or ex-spouse abuse can take on many forms, such as:

Physical

Emotional

Financial

Sexual

Substance Abuse

Nowadays, perhaps the most common reason for losing child custody is when the custodial parent has a drug or alcohol addiction. This is also referred to as substance use disorder. Undoubtedly, when the custodial parent has severe active substance use disorder, it can interfere with the health and safety of their child.

False Claims About the Noncustodial Parent

Another situation in which the custodial parent may lose custody is when they make false claims about the noncustodial parent. The custody order may also change if the custodial parents try to alienate their ex-spouse from their children.

There are many similar cases around the US, but the first and most crucial step that couples on the verge of breaking up should take is getting help from an attorney.

Violation of Parenting Time or Custody Order

Besides all other reasons mentioned, a custodial parent may lose child custody if they violate the parenting time or custody order. For example, when the custodial parent prevents the other parent from their parenting rights, there’ll be consequences of this behavior that will result in a change of custody.

Major Health Issues

Lastly, another common reason for losing child custody is when the custodial parent faces some significant health issue, disease, or condition. The sad reality is that specific health issues can prevent a parent from fully and effectively taking care of their minor child.