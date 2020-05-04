5 Dog-Related Tax Exemptions You Can Be Eligible to Claim

Animal rescuers nationwide who are fostering dogs and/or cats for approved charities could claim expenses throughout the tax year.

Dogs are a member of the family, too. Government agencies don’t see them in that manner, though and hence, they can’t be counted as a dependent. However, there are some dog-related expenses that can help you get additional exemptions on your taxes.

1. Expenses to Take Care of Guard Dogs:

Guard dogs are often a legitimate write-off. This might encompass the money spent on taking care of the dog, however not the dog itself. You’ll be able to solely deduct a proportion supported by the quantity of time the dog spends guarding.

2. Fostering Dogs:

Animal rescuers nationwide who are fostering dogs and/or cats for approved charities could claim expenses throughout the tax year. The charity should be approved and recognized by the government agency IRS with the 501(c) (3) designation as a Not-for-Profit organization.

Fostering expenses eligible for deduction are:

Food

Medicines

Veterinary bills

Crates

Garbage bags, etc.

Even some of your utilities are often considered as expenses as long as a particular space of your house is solely used for the care of the animals.

3. Charitable Donations to Dog Rescues/Shelters:

Any person can easily assume that the costs of adopting a dog from a registered non-profit, 501(c), would be deductible – the belief can be wrong. The money invested to adopt a dog isn’t deductible. However, any donations that the more than the adoption fees without availing any service or goods from the non-profit organizations are taken into consideration for deductions. Whenever you donate, ensure that you ask for a donation receipt along with a letter of declaration that in return organization has not provided any service or goods. To deduct a charitable contribution, you need to fill the form 1040 and itemize deductions on Schedule A.

4. The Expenses Incurred in Moving Your Dog:

In a tax year, it’d be doable to deduct your moving expenses – as well as those specifically associated with moving your dog. If moving your dog needs special expenses, those expenses are treated no otherwise than any of your personal expenses. Therefore, in future or now if you are planning to move your pooch, you better save the receipts.

5. Money Spent in Adopting and Parenting Service/Therapy Dogs:

According to government agency Publication 502, you are allowed to mention in medical expenses the prices of buying, training, and maintaining a guide dog or different service animals to help a visually-impaired or hard-of-hearing person or an individual with different physical disabilities. Simply check that you’ve got substantial medical records to back you up if you are asked.

To know more and have a proper idea of tax exemptions you should contact a legitimate tax professional.