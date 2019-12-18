5 Effective Ways to Improve Employee Performance

The earlier you swing into action, the sooner you will save your company from going down.

Are you looking for ways to improve employee performance? If yes, it’s understandable because the success or failure of any business depends on every individual employee’s performance. For this reason, you will need to continuously improve your employee performance to keep your company, small business, or organization working toward achieving its goals.

What Is Employee Performance?

Employee performance is just how employees undertake their job duties and execute their tasks efficiently, effectively, and successfully. In simple terms, employee performance is how employees work effectively, efficiently, to produce quality results.

Usually, if you want to improve the performance of your employees, you need to understand what factors influence their performance. Without understanding why employees’ underperform, it would be hard to know how to improve their performance as well.

Let’s find out more.

What Factors Influence Employee Performance

First things first: Before you can start improving employee performance, you need to gain an understanding. After all, there must be reasons hindering them from performing well in their tasks. Some reasons you can fix without the need to recruit new staff.

Discuss with your employees first. Allow them to speak out and give them the freedom to express themselves. Jumping to conclusions and firing them isn’t the solution.

For instance, you could check the attendance report and notice that a particular employee has been reporting late to work. Start by approaching the employee to find out what causes the lateness. You could then find ways to help the employee.

Here are some factors influencing employee performance.

Lack of Experience or Insufficient Skills

Lack of experience or insufficient skills is sometimes the key factor influencing some employees’ performance. If the employee lacks the skills and experience, he or she will struggle to perform better in their job.

Unclear Direction

Sometimes what causes employees to underperform isn’t them but the company or organization they work for. As a rule, every business or company must set clear goals and keep accountabilities clear.

How to Measure Employee Performance

Usually, assessing employee performance differs across departments and roles. However, there are general ways to assess employee performance regardless of the role or department.

Trust and reliability: Here you need to know whether the employee can execute tasks on their own without having to be supervised. You also need to know whether the employee is reliable and can self-manage themselves.

Speed and productivity: What’s the productivity of the employee per day, month or per year? Do you find any hindrances that can make them fail to achieve higher productivity?

Quality of output: This is the tricky part. Now, an employee can accomplish the tasks assigned to them but with poor quality of work. You need to consider the quality of the work done by a particular employee compared to others of the same department or who are taking similar roles. Also, you can measure employee performance by how they contribute views, ideas, and opinions aimed at taking the company to the next level.

How to Improve Employee Performance

Once you have found out what’s hindering employees from performing better in their roles and departments, you need to get into finding ways to get out the obstacles so your employees can perform to the expectations of the company.

Here are five effective ways to help you improve employee performance.

Review Your Existing System

First things first: Before you start to find ways to improve employee performance, what’s the current state of your system? Review your system before you can do anything.

These days, businesses are evolving and old methods do not work anymore in the performance management process and you need to weed them out and find new methods that work better.

Here are tips to help as you review your current system.

Find out what’s working well.

Determine areas that need improvement.

Find out how employees feel about the performance management process.

Once you understand these three key points, it will be easier to find modern ways to improve employee performance.

Encourage a Positive Work Environment

A study by HR Software suggests that employees who are happy with their work environment are likely to perform better than those who aren’t happy.

Just think about how you feel when you are working in a cluttered environment or a congested room where you even don’t get to move your legs. Also, how do you feel when you work around people who are encouraging and motivating?

You need to foster and encourage employees to personalize and de-clutter their working areas to keep the environment a conducive place to work in.

You also need to boost your team drive making sure they can communicate with each other easily.

Train Your Employees at All Stages

A mistake most companies make is to focus on training employees only at onboarding.

Companies will give a lot of attention to new hires during their onboarding process, but once they become part and parcel of the company, the attention dies.

You need to keep your employees trained, engaged and motivated at all times. This way, employees will feel refreshed every time.

Set and Communicate Clear Expectations

You need to make sure employees know what they are expected to do for your company. What does the company expect to achieve at the end of every month, year, two years, etc.?

Even though you have your company’s expectations, if you don’t communicate this to your employees, it would be hard for them to work toward achieving the company’s goals and objectives.

Communicate clear goals and objectives to your employees.

Develop Your Employees

Chances are that during the interview, you asked your employees this question: “Where do you see yourself in five years?”

Now, after hiring the employee and it’s past five years now, do you see them achieving what they said they will achieve by then?

Sometimes employees promise to achieve something by the end of a given period but then you find them struggling to achieve it.

If you realize your employees are struggling to reach their full potential, you need to review the goals and find ways to help them.

Here, you will need to determine the skills your employees are lacking that could hinder them from reaching their full potential within the company then work closely with them to help them develop these skills.

Don’t wait until It’s Too Late

The earlier you swing into action, the earlier you will save your company from going down. It can cost you massive losses if you take action when things are already out of hand. Start early, follow these tips we have shared here and improve employee performance.

Good luck!