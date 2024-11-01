The 5 Most Common Causes of Divorce

Divorce is an unpleasant process but with the right attorney and a cooperative partner, it can go smoothly.

Divorce is a sour process that most couples do not expect to go through when they get married. Unfortunately, it is a common occurrence because people may have irreconcilable differences that worsen the longer their marriage goes on. Divorces are often unpleasant and mostly irreversible, so people should think about it thoroughly before proceeding.

If you are considering a divorce, it helps to speak to a divorce attorney to understand the pros and cons of your decision and the steps to take for it to go smoothly. While splitting with your spouse, you may need to share property, so you should consult a property division attorney so you receive your fair share, or not give up more than you are required to.

In most cases, spouses should strive to resolve their differences because divorces can be ugly and have a lasting effect on both partners and their kids. Couples that insist on separating usually do so because of the following reasons;

Poor communication

Communication is the bedrock of most marriages, so a lack of it can lead to feelings of neglect, misunderstandings, emotional detachment, and unresolved issues. If a spouse has a pattern of avoiding difficult conversations, not expressing themselves, nagging, or starting arguments, the marriage will slowly erode to the point of divorce.

Financial issues

While finances should not be the primary reason for couples to stay together, it is often the reason for divorce. If couples frequently disagree over spending habits, debt, lack of savings, investment choices, and income disparities, they are likely to consider divorce. Unfortunately, financial issues are not easily resolved, so they often lead to divorce.

Extramarital affairs

Extramarital affairs (also known as cheating) are the main reason why couples divorce. It breaks the trust between partners and can breed lasting feelings of betrayal that can permanently change the dynamics of a marriage.

Lack of physical intimacy

Married couples are often physically intimate but when someone consistently refuses to engage in sexual intercourse with their spouse, it may affect their marriage. Lack of physical intimacy can lead to frustration and an erosion of the emotional bond that couples share to the point where the affected partner will file for a divorce.

Incompatible personalities

Some people marry without considering the personality differences between them and their partner. These differences can also be in lifestyle, values, and goals, which will lead to growing dissatisfaction over time. In the long run, these differences will cause so much friction that an affected couple will have no choice but to seek a divorce.

Unrealistic expectations

Some people marry and have unrealistic expectations of their partner. If their partner does not meet those unrealistic expectations, they will become dissatisfied. This dissatisfaction will grow and become overwhelming, and the affected partner will file for divorce.

Endnote

Divorce is an unpleasant process but with the right attorney and a cooperative partner, it can go smoothly. If you can relate to any of the reasons listed above and are considering leaving your partner, talk to a divorce lawyer before taking any steps. This will protect your interests and ensure you do not make mistakes.