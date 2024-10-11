5 Questions to Ask Your Personal Injury Lawyer

Making sure that your legal representation is experienced and has the necessary information is crucial in winning your case.

When looking for a personal injury lawyer, its important to make sure that they are a right fit for you and that your case has a good chance of winning. Typically, you will also need to have documentation ready for them to review. In order to further prepare yourself, you need to have a few basic questions ready for them when you have a consultation.

Is My Personal Injury Claim Viable?

Right of the bat, you need the lawyer’s opinion in order to see if your case is even viable. Your accident case may not be able to win depending on a few factors. This includes proof the damages and injuries were caused by the incident. Your attorney also has to be able to prove that you were not at fault for the incident, and with documented photos/information of the accident they will be better able to prove your innocence.

What is Your Experience with Personal Injury Cases?

Making sure that the personal injury attorney you will be working with isn’t fresh out of law school could very well help your case. Knowing the attorney has a great amount of experience under their belt is a great way to increase your chances of winning your case. Its important to make sure that your case is handled by the very same attorney you spoke with.

What if My Injuries Appeared Later?

Depending on what state you are in, it may be difficult to get reimbursed for injuries that occurred later. In Florida, there is a 14-day accident law that requires you to have gotten medical attention within 14 days of the accident. Without a medical check-up in that time, it will be difficult for your personal injury lawyer to process the claim efficiently. In that case, it would be very important to consult a lawyer about your options.

How Much Compensation Can I Expect If We Win?

The true value of a personal injury case depends on the extent of the injuries, and the impact it has on your life. In states such as Florida however, its important to consider comparative negligence, which can adjust how much you are reimbursed based on your level of fault in the accident.

What Happens if We Lose the Case?

Sometimes your personal injury lawyer won’t be able to win the case for you, so it is important to know what you can expect from an unfavorable outcome. Depending on your personal injury lawyer, you may not have to pay them if you don’t win the case. In Florida, this is called a contingency fee basis.

Conclusion

Making sure that your legal representation is experienced and has the necessary information is crucial in winning your case. If you find yourself injured in an accident in the state of Florida, be sure to find yourself a Boynton Beach personal injury lawyer that has plenty of local experience in their case records.