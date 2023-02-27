5 Remedies for Sexual Harassment Available in Los Angeles

There are several options at your disposal. Do not prolong the nightmare!

Los Angeles, CA – In California, sexual harassment in the workplace is prohibited by law, and businesses are required to take steps to prevent any type of sex-based discrimination. Yet, mentalities are hard to change and sexual harassment continues to be a huge problem for many Los Angeles employees.

According to the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), the number of sexual harassment complaints filed with the department has been increasing in recent years. For example, in 2018, the DFEH received a total of 2,959 sexual harassment complaints, which was an increase of 13.5% from the previous year. In 2019, the number of sexual harassment complaints filed with the DFEH increased by another 5%, with a total of 3,094 complaints received.

It’s worth noting that these figures only represent complaints filed with the DFEH and do not include those filed with other agencies or through private lawsuits. Additionally, these numbers may not reflect the full extent of the problem, as many individuals may not report incidents of sexual harassment due to fear of retaliation or other factors.

This mentality also needs to change. Victims must find the courage to speak out against their tormentors. If you are being discriminated against in the workplace, all you have to do is reach out to knowledgeable California sexual harassment lawyers who will make sure your voice will be heard. And they will protect you against retaliation. After all, firing or demoting an employee who makes a sexual harassment complaint is strictly prohibited and the employer will face consequences.

What to do if you are a victim of sexual harassment in Los Angeles?

When you talk to seasoned sexual harassment lawyers, they will first examine the facts and the proof you have. This is important because not every unwanted gesture or behavior falls under sexual harassment. Your lawyers will also ask if other employees have been in a similar situation or have witnessed your plight and are willing to testify.

Here are the main types of remedies for sexual harassment available in California:

Complaining to the employer

This is usually the first step you must take. An employee may report sexual harassment to the employer, who is required by law to investigate and take appropriate action to address the issue. The employer may take disciplinary action against the harasser, including termination of employment. If nothing happens and your complaint is ignored, your lawyers will advise you on the best way to proceed.

Filing a complaint with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing

The DFEH investigates claims of sexual harassment and can provide a solution to your problem. The DFEH may order the employer to provide compensation for lost wages, damages for emotional distress, and even reinstatement of the employee’s job.

Filing a lawsuit

If an employee has been the victim of sexual harassment, they may also file a lawsuit against the employer. The employee may be entitled to damages for lost wages, emotional distress, and even punitive damages. Under California statutes, punitive damages are awarded if the defendant acted “with malice, oppression, or fraud.” Both malice and oppression can be used in such a case. The employer can be held accountable if it knew of or approved the conduct of your harasser.

Seeking a restraining order

If an employee is being threatened or harassed by the perpetrator, they may seek a restraining order. The restraining order prohibits the perpetrator from having any contact with the employee.

Seeking counseling or therapy

Victims of sexual harassment may benefit from seeking counseling or therapy to help them deal with the emotional and psychological effects of the harassment. Your lawyers can claim compensation for the costs of your therapy.

As you can see, there are several options at your disposal. Do not prolong the nightmare you’ve been living in and bring your harassers to justice!