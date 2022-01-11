5 Steps to Take After a Motorcycle Accident

Make sure to follow up with your doctor after your initial appointment. They’ll assess whether or not you’re healing. Let them know about any symptoms or issues you’re experiencing, too.

About 5,000 motorcyclists died in crashes in the span of a single year. In fact, motorcyclists are nearly 29 times more likely than passenger car occupants to die in a crash. Also, another 84,000 injuries occurred as a result of these accidents.

If you’re ever in a motorcycle accident, you might find yourself in a hospital bed for some time. During that time, your medical bills will start to stack up. To make matters worse, you might find yourself out of work while you heal, as well.

Don’t let the stress of covering your losses impact your ability to heal. Instead, follow these five steps after an accident. Following these tips will help you gather the evidence you need.

1. Move to Safety

Immediately after an accident, it’s normal to feel confused and disoriented. Try to focus on your safety.

First, determine if your motorcycle is safe to move. Step away from the vehicle if it’s leaking gasoline or on fire. Instead, wait for professionals to arrive and move the bike.

In the meantime, move to the side of the road and out of the way of incoming traffic. Otherwise, you might unintentionally contribute to another crash. Also, you could sustain more severe injuries.

Try to remain near the site of the crash. The police officers who arrive to take your statement will want to know where the accident occurred.

Make sure to remain nearby any other drivers involved in the crash, too. You’ll need to get their contact information before you leave.

Once you’re in a safe area, take a moment to assess your injuries.

About 39.5 million unintentional injuries result in injuries that require a doctor’s attention. Another 24.5 million people must go to the emergency room.

If you sustained serious injuries, call for medical help while you’re still at the scene of the crash. Only a medical professional can assess your health.

Adrenaline might even mask the intensity of your injuries. You might not realize you sustained organ damage or internal bleeding until later. Don’t take that risk.

Calling for medical attention immediately after a motorcycle accident will ensure your health and safety are not jeopardized.

2. Call the Police

Once you’re in a safe area, call the police.

In some states, you’re legally obligated to file a police report after traffic accidents. Make sure to remain at the site of the crash until police arrive. Otherwise, you might get charged with a hit and run.

While you wait for the police to arrive, try to avoid unnecessary small talk. Also, avoid apologizing for what happened. In some situations, an apology is viewed as a sign of guilt.

In addition, apologizing could get you in legal trouble later on.

When the police arrive, stick to the facts. Remain cooperative and calm. Don’t fabricate details. Explain to the police exactly what happened. Don’t point the finger at anyone else, either. Avoid admitting fault or saying you weren’t paying attention.

Try to keep your statement brief and to the point.

3. Gather Evidence of the Motorcycle Accident

While you wait for the police to arrive, take a moment to gather evidence.

First, talk to any other drivers who were involved in the crash. Then, take down information like their:

Name

Phone number

Address

License plate number

Vehicle information

Insurance information

Driver’s license information

Make sure to avoid unnecessary small talk with the other driver. If they ask about your injuries, say only a doctor can assess your health. Don’t blame the other driver.

Instead, try to remain calm and focus on these tips for handling motorcycle accidents.

Start gathering photo and video evidence, too. First, take photos of where the crash took place. Get images of every vehicle involved in the crash at different angles. Get photos of street signs and nearby buildings, as well.

Gathering physical evidence can help support any claims you make about what happened.

It’s also important to speak to witnesses. If someone saw what happened, try to get their contact information.

It’s normal to forget specific details after a motorcycle accident. To avoid forgetting details about the accident, note what you can remember in your phone.

You can then pass these notes along to your motorcycle accident lawyer. This information will be valuable in building your case.

4. Visit a Doctor

After you speak with the police and exchange information with the other driver, visit a doctor.

Visiting a doctor will help you get a medical record of your injuries. Make sure to keep track of any doctors and specialists you visit. Also, track the medications and treatments they suggest.

Your doctor may recommend you see specialists, like a chiropractor or pain specialist, as well. It’s important to follow your doctor’s directions when it comes to treatment.

Missing appointments or not following their treatment plan could hurt your case, indicating to insurers that your pain was not as bad as you claimed.

Make sure to follow up with your doctor after your initial appointment. They’ll assess whether or not you’re healing. Let them know about any symptoms or issues you’re experiencing, too.

5. Make the Right Calls

After a motorcycle accident, there are a few calls you’ll need to make.

First, contact a doctor as previously recommended. Then, contact an experienced motorcycle accident lawyer.

Make sure they have experience handling common bike accidents. Determine their track record with cases similar to yours.

For example, inquire about how much they were able to win for their recent clients. Then, ask about how many cases they have won — as well as lost — over the years.

Choose an experienced, capable car accident lawyer to fight by your side. Then, discuss your legal options. With their help, you can fight for the compensation you need to cover your losses.

After, talk to your insurance provider. Let them know you were in a motorcycle crash. They’ll let you know what steps you need to follow regarding your claim.

However, do not speak to your provider until you have consulted with an attorney and given direction.

Top-Rated Motorcycle Accident Lawyer in Pasadena

Don’t miss the chance to fight for compensation. Instead, follow these five steps after a motorcycle accident. With these tips, you can gather the evidence you need to file your lawsuit.

Remember, you don’t have to go through this alone.

The Law Offices of Daniel Kim is an accomplished law firm in Pasadena, with a winning success rate. Schedule a free consultation today to get started.