5 Tips For Gaining a Career in The Construction Industry

Whether you’re eyeing an administrative, managerial, or any position in between, you can start a career in the construction industry anytime. Construction workers are always in demand—with several construction projects ongoing and lined up, as the global economy is starting to recover.

If you have a passion for building things, a career in the construction industry is an attractive prospect. Even those coming from information technology agencies are welcome to find jobs in this industry, as the whole sector moves to become more technologically advanced. With an estimated nine million workers, the construction industry is an ever-growing industry with various jobs waiting to be filled.

How do you traverse the path to a fulfilling career in the construction industry? These tips can help you achieve this goal:

1. Look for a Job That Suits Your Qualifications

Typically, entry-level positions don’t have strict certification requirements, so you can apply for these positions before choosing an apprenticeship or getting a skills certification.

Proceed with job-hunting as you would in other careers, browse online job announcements, create an account in various career platforms, or attend locally-sponsored job fairs.

Otherwise, look into the contact details of construction companies in your area or outside your locale, and see if they accept applications or whether your skills match their prerequisites. You can also approach a construction recruitment agency to help you out with your job hunt.

2. Enroll in Post-Secondary Education or Training

Universities, community colleges, and technical schools offer short-courses suitable for a prospective construction worker, depending on the educational background, skills, and specialization you want to pursue.

Programs typically offered by schools may include a diploma in construction technology, certification as a building construction technician or powerline technician. They may also offer degree programs for construction-related jobs such as electrical engineering technology or business management programs related to the construction sector.

Before choosing which course to enroll in, you should have already decided on the construction career path you want to pursue. If you’re unsure which course to take, ask for a syllabus and talk to previous or current students to see whether their subjects match the position you’re eyeing.

Theoretical studies include lectures on the technicalities of construction such as building codes and standards, including pool fence regulations, the fundamentals of structural principles, and many other related components of the construction industry.

3. Get an Apprenticeship

Registering for an apprenticeship program allows you to learn some theories and improve your skills or acquire new ones. The best part is that you’re earning while completing your training. A typical setup for an intern usually includes spending 80% of the allotted time for on-the-job work and being paid for it, and the other 20% for your hours in school.

After the training, you’ll be required to take certification exams for you to continue as a construction worker. Working in the construction industry requires skills certification from state and federal agencies. And you can’t start building commercial and residential structures, or begin signing contracts, without these requirements.

4. Choose Your Specialization

A survey showed that 80% of the contractors face difficulties in looking for skilled construction workers.

This is because, within the construction sector, various specializations demand workers who are well-versed in certain areas. For instance, there are specific jobs that only focus on carpentry, plumbing, electrical works, welding, roofing, plumbing, laying bricks, to name a few. Among these specialties, you can also find more advanced segments relating to project management, construction equipment operation, and building inspection, among a few more titles.

You should opt for a specialization that you’ll surely enjoy doing in the long run and master what the job description says for each job title. If you can, try to look for insiders or those who are currently working in that sector to learn more about the actual work they do.

5. Expand Your Network

Aside from searching for jobs in every channel possible, be sociable and get in touch with various professionals in the construction industry. This way, you can be notified of any job vacancies, even those that aren’t published online.

You can also contact your internship mentor or supervisor to give you a reference letter, since this may give you an edge over the other applicants.

Takeaway

The construction industry is a thriving sector that needs more workers to fill its growing needs. With the five tips shared in this article, you’ll be able to start building your future career in the construction sector.

As with any career path you choose, always keep a professional and positive mindset as you build your way to a fulfilling profession that you truly love.