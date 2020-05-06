5 Tips to Improve Your Small Business Marketing

Marketing is tough, especially marketing for a small business. But, the main things here are patience and determination, because as long as your idea has potential it will finally find its supporters.

Online space offers plenty of chances for small businesses to grow. However, the world of entrepreneurs is very dense and it is challenging to find a place in it. These five tips will help to concentrate your efforts on the most promising aspects of online marketing, 2020-style.

Cooperate with Internet Influencers

Influencer marketing is the sphere of digital marketing that is constantly growing and your company has to take it into account as well. Bloggers are often “normal” people, who share their interests. They are perceived as real people, not celebrities who live in their own wealthy universe.

People will be more likely to buy the product if it is recommended by a person whom they trust. But, you can not pick the first blogger you stumble upon on Instagram. Here is some advice on how to choose the right influencer:

The potential influencer’s content should be aligned with your company’s message. Pay attention not to how popular the person is on social media, but what their field of interest and audience are. It would be perfect to find an influencer with a similar target audience. For instance, if your target audience is people who are trying to lose weight, look for someone who leads a blog and documents their glow-up journey.

Research his or her interaction with the audience. What feedback does the audience provide: look through the comments, numbers, and frequency of sharing.

Under one famous food blogger’s video, you can see comments like: “Who else is here just because of the format of video and her hilarious jokes?”. The more well-known the person is, the more people with absolutely diversified interests they have as part of their audience. Therefore, there can be those people would just ignore your advertisement inserted in the video because it is not relevant to them.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one more example of the last case. He has 211 million subscribers on Instagram, and one promo post from him costs $750,000. But it is very difficult to say what common interests this huge audience may have.

Start Email Marketing

Email can become a forceful tool when it comes to promoting your small business. Emailing your customers has a whole bunch of advantages, the most weighty ones are:

personalized content;

building trust;

better recognition of the brand;

the rise of selling;

stronger relationships with the client;

the optimization of time and money;

better authority.

But before you start, come up with a preliminary plan of what are you going to say to your customers. Take the sales funnel into account and check the software that can automate and improve your newsletters.

Check the use of paid Google and Facebook Ads for your business

Google Ads is rapidly developing. Did you know that some companies give more than $10,000 for Google Ads monthly? It pays off in many cases, and those are not enormous companies or corporations. Sometimes local companies take part in this as well. The obvious advantages of being a user of Google Ads are:

The option to show the ad to potential customers only. To turn it into reality, you need to decide on the commercial phrases under which the possible clients will spot you. That is how you can avoid ineffective expenses.

You can indicate the location where you want your ad to be shown. For example, only people who are within a radius of 10km or in the same region as your company can find it.

Flexibility in changing the settings. What is more, the site offers effective strategies that fit the budget of any size.

You only pay if someone clicks on the add. You can even decide the limited amount of clicks per day so that you still fit into your budget.

You can track its effectiveness. With Google Ads, you can cancel the ad once you notice that it is no longer efficient.

Start Enjoying the Power of Video Content

Videos are also an area that is growing at an incredible pace, and HubSpot statistics show why:

97% of marketers say that visual material has given them a better understanding of the product or service.

76% of marketers claimed that it significantly eased their task in increasing sales.

81% of viewers admitted to buying products that they have seen in a YouTube video or movie.

Did you know that approximately 1.9 million people are becoming loyal users of Google and Youtube monthly? YouTube is the second social media site in popularity. Big brands understand the power of video marketing, so you can take advantage of their experience and incorporate it into your small business marketing campaign as well.

Even with a restricted budget, you can still work along with a talented freelance filmmaker. So, there is no need to hire one for long-term cooperation. Keep in mind that beautiful design is the quiet ambassador of your brand.

Focus on Your Main Social Media Channel

Constant updating of certain platforms influences the change in marketing strategies. How to improve business? Focus on one social media platform. For example, if you offer goods or services for B2B, then a natural choice would be LinkedIn or Twitter. For B2C companies, Facebook or Instagram would be a better choice.

Besides, as an owner of a newborn business, you are not likely to have plenty of money to promote all platforms at once.

Conclusion

