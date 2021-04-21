5 Ways to Get Back on Your Fitness Track

The most common defense we make for not being active is, “I didn’t get the time” or “I had a busy day at work.”

Like everything else in life, following your fitness regime can have some hitches along the way. It is easy to say that you’ll start eating right and working out regularly. However, living up to these claims can be challenging.

You may be highly motivated during the initial stage but lose all motivation and give up halfway through. Or maybe you had to give up your regime because of an injury. Whatever your reason is, don’t give up on your goal just because you failed once. Instead, get back to working as soon as you can. The sooner you begin, the easier it is to get back on track again.

If you’re unsure about how to get back to exercising again after a break, here are five tips that will make your comeback easier:

Learn from your mistakes

Before diving into the task of getting back on your fitness track, it is imperative to understand what hindered your last attempt. Was it an injury? Or you lost interest after missing one day? Was it too exhausting? Knowing your weaknesses helps you tackle them.

For example, a solution for getting tired quickly is following a more straightforward workout plan. And in case it was because you missed one time, mentally prepare yourself to be more forgiving towards your mistakes. The key to confronting a lack of motivation is setting a clear and realistic goal.

Consider your lifestyle

Working out is a big part of being fit, but it isn’t all. There are many factors one should take under consideration while starting to work out after a prolonged break. Maintaining a proper diet is essential. This doesn’t mean following the latest diet trends, but being conscious of the nutritional ingredients you intake. A proper diet ensures that you aren’t mindlessly consuming food and ruining your training’s hard-earned fruits.

Your body requires energy while working out. Consume enough nutrition to ensure that you don’t succumb to exhaustion. Taking dietary supplements can be an alternative for eating all the essential nutrition your body needs. But, experts recommend consulting a nutritionist rather than going for over-the-counter pills.

If you’ve suffered any injuries before or since your hiatus, consider it before mapping out your exercise routine. Take aid of pain-relievers like CBD if required. Although there’s no concrete evidence that proves it, CBD appears to be more effective and less harmful in relieving pain for many athletes in comparison to other drugs, such as NSAIDs or Opioids. CBD is available for consumption in many forms, such as capsules, pills, cannabis Twisted Extracts , oils, and topicals.

Start small

Undertaking unreasonable tasks during the initial stage is a big mistake after a prolonged break from exercise. Instead of jumping head-first in a rigorous schedule, ease yourself into it.

Start with working out for fifteen minutes every day, and keep adding five extra minutes daily. You can apply this technique to the difficulty level of your exercise as well. This will give the body some time to adjust to the routine and prevent excessive soreness or cramps. And before you know it, you’ll find yourself working out for an hour or more at a stretch. Pushing your body beyond its limits may even cause severe injuries.

Sometimes we get over-excited even before planning our schedule and setting big goals that are not achievable. This leads to us giving up even before we truly start. Setting a realistic goal and accomplishing it helps in boosting our confidence as well. The feeling of self-satisfaction, in turn, will entice you to keep coming back for more.

Maintain a schedule

The most common defense we make for not being active is, “I didn’t get the time” or “I had a busy day at work.” This is the reason why many stop working out in the first place. Fixing a daily schedule will save you from making such excuses, even to yourself.

If possible, allot a fixed time for exercise every day. This way, your workout becomes an essential part of your routine, rather than being a chore you’re forced to do. It also encourages you to be consistent. Even when you don’t feel like working out on some days, a consistent routine will force you to persevere.

Follow these tips to draw a fitness schedule:

Select five days of the week you’ll exercise.

Find a suitable time for working out and mark it in your calendar.

Decide parts of the body you want to focus on each day.

Plan your meals every morning.

Pledge to the routine and maintain consistency.

Take rest twice a week or do minimal exercise (walking, jogging, swimming, etc.)

Ask for support

This may not look like a significant deal, but a supportive environment is much more comfortable to thrive in. Sometimes, your fear and anxiety can make you self-sabotaging. Thus, having a support system will help you achieve your goal.

Here are some easy ways you can gain support for your fitness regime:

Find a gym buddy or hire a trainer.

Consult a nutritionist for your diet plans.

Ask for a family member or friend to go with you for runs.

Get an activity tracker.

Read inspirational books or listen to podcasts.

Conclusion

This is a curated list of some of the best tips you can follow to stay on track with your fitness goals. However, it depends on you to select the ones that work for you and discard those that don’t. The most important part is to keep your focus on the goal and hold yourself responsible for the effort you put in.