5 Ways Your Small Business can Help Battle Global Pollution

The environment is not going to heal itself; humanity must come together and take concrete steps towards its restoration and rejuvenation.

Over the decades and with the rising threats of pollution, climate change, and global warming, environmentalism has become much more than a cause – it has become a way of life for people around the world and a top priority for many governments. This should come as no surprise, as the latest data on climate change begs the need for governments, business leaders, and homeowners to aid conservation and preservation in the hopes of making the only home humanity has a viable place to live once more.

The key ally in this fight is, of course, the global business sector, as little can be achieved if companies from across the globe don’t do their part in saving the environment. Not only can your business benefit from going green by creating a healthier work environment and minimizing extraneous expenses, but you will also be able to leverage the cause to build a positive brand image in the eyes of the public. With all of that in mind, here are the five ways your small business can help the environmental cause.

Create a paperless workspace

Paper production is one of the leading causes of global pollution and climate change, yet the business world is yet to recognize its harmful impact, or consider the long-term benefits of going paperless across the board. In reality, creating a paperless work environment is one of the best ways to elevate and improve many processes in your company, reduce clutter and minimize human error, and make data management and storage more efficient. For example, cloud technology has made it possible for businesses of all sizes to streamline their operations, encourage cross-department collaboration, and boost productivity.

And all of this without using paper notebooks, physical contracts, or having to manage folders filed with printed data. If you migrate your operation to the cloud, pretty soon the only paper that will be used in your office will be your employees’ personal notebooks, but with a bit of positive encouragement, you can inspire them to use their laptops and smartphones instead.

Introduce energy and water conservation

Some of the most powerful changes you can make (that will also save you money in the long run) include concrete conservation features that you can introduce throughout your company. Energy and water conservation should be your primary concerns, and luckily, there are plenty of ways you can minimize the wasting of these resources in your office. Of course, technology and appliances can only achieve so much if you don’t educate your employees first, but say they already understand what it means to consume these resources responsibly.

Your next move should be to minimize electricity use by installing programmable thermostats, programmable and even smart lighting, insulating the windows and the walls, and introducing energy-efficient appliances in the common areas. Next, improve water conservation by installing faucet aerators and low-flow toilets in the kitchen and the restrooms.

Follow government regulations and initiatives

Another powerful solution you can integrate into your entire operation is to research your government’s green initiatives, and stay in line with the governing laws and regulations pertaining to pollution in the business sector, conservation and preservation measures, and everything related to the environment. This is what global ventures are currently doing, especially in those critical regions of the world such as China.

The Chinese government, for example, has been making great strides towards lowering the overall pollution in China in recent years, and currently the measures it has introduced are showing great results. But aside from the new environmental regulations, the key factor in this shift is the willingness of the business industry to aid the cause, and that means that you too should follow your country’s environmental guidelines if you are to avoid hefty fines and make the world a better place.

Offer flexible working conditions

We live in a digital day and age that allows companies to manage their employees’ time, schedules, and workflow how they see fit, making working from home or on the go a viable business strategy for many. Unless you really need your employees to be present at the office, there is really no reason why they should commute to work or consume your company’s resources. Instead, allowing your team members to work from home will make them happier and it will lower their overall carbon footprint.

Engage your employees in green initiatives

Last but not least, you have an amazing opportunity here to build up your brand’s reputation by launching green initiatives your employees can be a part of. So, be like those big brands that are trying to cut their emissions and educate your employees on recycling, conservation, reusing, and repurposing, organize tree-planting team-building events, host green parties and speaking events, and just get your employee collective to care. It will make all the difference.

Wrapping up

The environment is not going to heal itself; humanity must come together and take concrete steps towards its restoration and rejuvenation. You as a business owner can contribute to this important cause in a big way, so consider these actionable tips and integrate these solutions into your operation in order to aid the battle against climate change, and quite literally, save the world.