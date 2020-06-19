6 Effective Tips on How to Mentally Recover After an Abortion

Unwanted pregnancy is a complicated issue that requires a lot of courage and understanding to be solved. If you have chosen abortion, it was a justified decision. Accept your grief and live your life as you want.

Abortion is a quite complicated procedure that affects both mental and physical health aspects. Many women face a post-abortion syndrome that can significantly damage their self-perception and even lead to depression. That’s why it is important to understand that abortion was the only possible way out. In this article, we gathered six effective tips on how to mentally recover after an abortion.

1. Get back to your daily routine

If you have had an abortion, it is important not to close to the world and spend your days in bed. As soon as your body will recover from the procedure, you should get back to your daily routine. If it is possible, go to your work, continue doing hobbies, and meet with friends.

There is no reason to avoid parties and coffee-breaks with friends. On the contrary, vivid discussions and a sincere atmosphere will help you recover and push back the negative memories about abortion.

2. Don’t blame yourself

Many women tend to blame themselves for abortion. You should understand that there is nothing strange in that you feel depressed and sad after abortion. However, you should never blame yourself for the situation and think over other options that could happen.

Unwanted pregnancy is a complicated issue that requires a lot of courage and understanding to be solved. If you have chosen abortion, it was a justified decision. Accept your grief and live your life as you want.

3. Think about the advantages of your decision

If you experience stress and depressive thoughts, it is better to analyze the whole situation. Due to the underlying causes that formed your attitude about unwanted pregnancy, abortion could be a hard or easy choice.

In order to throw away a load of heavy thoughts and sadness, you should think about the advantages of the decision you made. If you have made such a choice, it means that you had enough reasons for abortion.

4. Have a talk with a close friend or psychologist

It could be quite hard to cope with post-abortion syndrome alone especially if you have no constant partner or husband. This situation makes many women face all the stress on their own. In this case, it would be beneficial to discuss your feelings with someone you can trust.

In order to cope with the emotional consequences of abortion, you can talk with a close friend. Discuss your emotion, feelings, and fears with him or her. It will help you recover much faster. If you have no opportunity to do this, you can make an appointment with a psychologist.

5. Use medication if needed

If you understand that the burden is too heavy for you and you can’t cope with your emotions by yourself, you can use medication. There are a lot of pills that can make you calmer and less stressed. Due to your personal needs, you can take sedatives, antidepressants, or sleeping pills. Ask your doctor about the available and appropriate options that will help you ease the post-abortion syndrome.

6. Meditate and practice yoga

Meditation is an ancient and quite effective way to cope with stress. It helps relax the body and clear your mind. During the meditation, you will not think about your negative experience. You should also know that regular meditation practice can help you fall asleep more easily.

Yoga is another remedy that has a lot of physical and psychological benefits. It strengthens your body, improves your posture, and increases flexibility. You should also know that physical exercises like yoga increase the production of endorphins that are called “feel-good” chemicals. They boost your mood and act as a natural painkiller at the same time.