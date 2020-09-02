6 of the More Commonly Heard Personal Injury Case Types

If you think you may have a personal injury case because you received an injury while on someone else’s property or while using a poorly-manufactured item, you may want to talk to a lawyer about your options.

Personal injury is a generalized term that covers all sorts of cases where one person may be at fault for another person’s injuries. As such, there are many personal injury case types that may fall under the umbrella of “personal injury.” It’s important to consider the different elements of injury that may arise from these different cases.

Here are some of the most common personal injury cases out there.

Motor Vehicle Accidents

There are around five million car crashes in the United States every year, which result in millions of injuries. In some of these cases, the injured party may be able to seek restitution from the car owner in court. According to www.bohnlaw.com/, “Although your accident-related expenses should be covered by the at-fault driver’s insurer, you may find that the insurance company is unwilling to provide you with the compensation you rightfully deserve.” That’s where a lawyer can help.

Slip and Falls

Any time someone slips and falls, it may become a personal injury case. This is especially true if the slip happens on private property due to something the property owner could have avoided. For example, if someone slips and falls on a wet floor that doesn’t have a “Wet Floor” sign, that could legally be the fault of the property owner.

Product Defects

What if something you purchased has a defect that causes harm to yourself or a member of your family? Product liability lawsuits can cost companies billions of dollars, whether to an individual or to multiple people. If a manufacturing mishap harmed you or someone you love, it’s important that you talk to a lawyer about your options.

Construction Accidents

Construction sites are some of the most dangerous places for people to work. This is because there’s so much heavy duty equipment on construction sites. Plus, although there are strict OSHA guidelines for construction, not every workplace enforces those guidelines. If you’re hurt at a construction site, whether you’re a worker or not, you might have a basis for a lawsuit.

Workplace Accidents

Construction sites aren’t the only workplaces where someone may end up in a serious accident. There are a number of workplaces that can cause accidents. Even an office job can cause an accident, whether it’s because of stairs that don’t have proper railings or because of repetitive movements that cause a repetitive stress injury.

Animal Attacks

There are a number of ways that another person can accidentally harm you, but animals are one of the things that many people don’t think about. It’s actually surprisingly common to hear about animal bites, even in suburban and urban areas — dogs can definitely attack in all areas. Depending on your state, it might be a good idea to consider prosecution for animal attacks.

Conclusion

Clearly, there are a number of elements that go into personal injury cases. If you think you may have a personal injury case because you received an injury while on someone else’s property or while using a poorly-manufactured item, you may want to talk to a lawyer about your options. An experienced attorney can help you decide when to move forward.