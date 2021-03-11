6 Questions to Ask When Choosing a Car Accident Lawyer

Given how much money is on the line and how much time you may spend working with them, choosing the right car accident lawyer is imperative.

If you are involved in a car accident, every subsequent step you take should be approached cautiously. These steps include seeking medical treatment, gathering information, obtaining evidence, and hiring a car accident lawyer. When you hire your legal counsel, you don’t want to rush into your decision. A law office should not receive your business just because of a billboard or one personal reference. Instead, you should ask the six following questions.

Do They Specialize in Car Accidents?

The car accident lawyers at The Hoffmann Law Firm understand that some lawyers have a primary expertise but will dabble in car accident cases on the side. You may want to think twice about hiring this type of law office. The reason for this is that you want your lawyer to have as much experience as possible. If an attorney specializes in car accident cases, you have a better chance of getting a favorable result.

Do They Have a Track Record of Success?

Even if a legal provider specializes in car accident cases, they might not be very skilled. This lack of skill will lead to unfavorable outcomes for their clients. If a lawyer has a habit of getting lousy settlement deals or losing trial cases, it is probably best to avoid them.

Are They Highly Recommended?

One of the beauties of the internet is that we can research companies and see what other people say. The legal industry is no different. You can look on Yelp, Google, or additional reputable review sites to get an idea of how happy past clients have been. Additionally, you can request testimonials from a law office to see what their past clients have said. Reading several reviews will give you an overall impression of how satisfied their clients have been with their representation.

Have They Been to Trial?

The best case scenario in your car accident claim is a generous settlement offer. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. Sometimes, you and your lawyer will decide that your best move is to take the case to trial. If this is the case, you will want an attorney with trial experience.

Are They Willing to Give Personalized Service?

Be wary of law offices that take a long time to get back to you, only correspond by email, or don’t offer personalized service. Instead, look for a lawyer that treats you as an individual.

Do You Have Chemistry With the Attorney?

While your case might be taken care of quickly, there is a chance it could go on for months or even years. If this is the case, you will be spending a lot of time working together. The best way to prepare for this is by working with a car accident lawyer that puts you at ease and understands your unique circumstances.

The car accident attorney you choose will play a vital role throughout your post-accident process. They will advise you, correspond with insurance companies, gather evidence, and go to trial if needed. Given how much money is on the line and how much time you may spend working with them, choosing the right car accident lawyer is imperative. If you ask the six questions above, you will significantly increase your chances of choosing your attorney wisely.