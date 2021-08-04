6 Steps to Take Immediately if You Were Hit by a Car on the Sidewalk

Experiencing a pedestrian accident can be a traumatic event. Allow yourself time to heal.

Getting hit by a car as a pedestrian is a serious accident that can cause long-lasting injuries. Each year, more than 65,000 pedestrians are hurt in accidents, and most suffer physical, mental, and financial losses as a result. If you have been hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk, crossing the street, or in a parking lot, there are a few things you should do immediately.

1. Call 911

Even if you think the injury was minor, it is important to notify emergency services and have them examine you. Not all injuries are immediately evident, and in the case of soft tissue injuries, they may show up later.

By calling 911, you are establishing a pattern of evidence that can later help you if you need to file a claim or sue. Most people hit by cars may be in shock and unable to make the right decisions. Having the authorities there will ensure that you have someone with you who can make the right choices in the aftermath.

2. Document the Incident

If there were witnesses to the accident, this is the time to enlist their help. Record their account of what happened, using video to ensure that you get a complete record of their version of events.

Take photos of the scene. If the car is still there, take a picture of the license plate and the details of the damage. Document your injuries. Are you bleeding or suffering from visible damage? If the driver is still at the scene, get a copy of his driver’s license, insurance documentation, and contact information.

3. Remain Silent

Don’t say too much about the accident while you are on the scene. Do not apologize to the driver who hit you or say that you were texting and crossing the street and didn’t see their car. Make your official statement to the police, and do not talk to anyone else. Remember that anything you say can be used against you if you ever file a claim or go to court.

4. Stay off Social Media

Do not discuss your accident on social media. The driver’s attorneys will likely find your account and use whatever they find against you. If you have reported being so badly injured that you can’t work, your case will fall apart when the attorney presents the court with pictures of you out paragliding in Mexico or lifting weights at the gym.

5. Follow Up With Your Doctor

Follow up with your doctor and keep up with your medical appointments, even if you feel fine after the accident. Your record of medical care will help you present a strong case should you need to file a claim. It will also help you prevent long-term injuries that can present themselves after an accident.

When it comes to taking the right steps immediately after being hit on the sidewalk, getting medical treatment, documenting the accident, and hiring an attorney are vital. Specialized legal experts have been defending people just like you for decades and are ready to assist in your personal injury case. Go here to see more info about what these specialists can do for you.

6. Hire an Attorney

One of the best things you can do to protect yourself after an accident is to hire a personal injury attorney. Your lawyer will review the facts of your case and fight to get you the money you deserve for your injuries. In the aftermath of a pedestrian accident, you may be facing hefty medical bills, lost time from work, and related expenses. You will need someone to fight for every penny you deserve.

Final Thoughts

Experiencing a pedestrian accident can be a traumatic event. Allow yourself time to heal. Both your body and psyche can have open wounds and scars that require care and attention. Reach out to experts and allow them to help you heal and recover after the incident.