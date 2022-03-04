6 Things You Don’t Want to Do When You’ve Been in a Car Accident

It’s only natural to make mistakes after being involved in a car accident since you may have never been in this situation before.

Being involved in a car accident is likely one of the last things you expect to happen. Alongside the shock factor, you can also be left reeling when you’ve got no idea how to approach the situation or even what you’re supposed to do.

However, if you can educate yourself as much as possible for that ‘just in case’ situation, you may be better off. Here are just a few of the many things you don’t want to do after a car accident.

Deal with It On Your Own

When expert legal teams like Charbonnet Law Firm are available to offer their assistance post-accident, there’s simply no need for you to navigate this foreign and terrifying legal world on your own.

You’re likely recovering from injuries, and negotiating with insurance companies who try to push you into settling quickly can cause a great deal of unnecessary stress. When you hire lawyers, they manage everything for you, including lawsuits, negotiations, communications, and fighting for your right to adequate compensation.

Not Getting Driver and Witness Information at the Scene

In the immediate aftermath of an accident, you may not be thinking about the logistics like insurance and damages. Instead, you might be concerned about your injuries and whether any of them are life-threatening.

However, if you’re in a position to do so, don’t leave the scene without getting contact information for the at-fault driver and any witnesses who saw what happened. You may need a way to contact them at a later date.

Apologize

Front-impact collisions are the most common accident type in the U.S., but that doesn’t mean all accidents are the same or that their causes are clear-cut. You might think you were at fault for an accident, but mitigating circumstances meant you weren’t, or you simply weren’t aware of the whole picture before the collision occurred.

As a result, it’s important not to apologize for an accident, even if, in your mind, you’re to blame. It may later be found that you were the victim, but your apology may make it challenging to access the compensation you deserve.

Instead, once an accident has happened, check on everyone involved but don’t talk about the cause. Go through the motions of gathering information and leave the accident details to your law firm and the authorities.

Say No to Medical Help

Adrenaline can divert your attention away from pain to something else, making it feel like that pain doesn’t exist. This can be helpful in some situations, but not in a car accident when you believe you’re not hurt and don’t require medical treatment.

Even if you feel okay, always agree to medical care when it’s offered at the scene, or visit your local emergency room for a check-up. By doing so, any serious injuries can be diagnosed, and you can receive a detailed report outlining the costs associated with the treatment and care you received. This may be necessary for a personal injury claim, should you decide to make one.

Accept the First Offer

Car accidents can be expensive. Not only do you have to pay for the damage to your vehicle, but medical care that comes at a significant cost, time off work, specialist appointments, and even house alterations if the accident was severe.

Personal injury lawsuits can drag on for several months, and insurance companies can try to encourage you to accept their first offer, knowing that you may want to see the case over and done with.

However, the first offer is rarely their best, and you run the risk of not receiving enough to cover your many accident-related costs. Listen to the advice of your lawyer. They may suggest accepting if they believe it’s in your best interest, going back with a counter-offer, or taking the case to trial.

Their goal is to get you as much money as your accident is worth so that you’re not adversely affected by something that wasn’t your fault.

Go Against Doctors Orders

Being injured in an accident can be frustrating when you want to go back to your life before the collision happened. However, going against doctors’ orders and doing things they advise against may not do you any favors.

First of all, it can slow down your recovery, but it can also look bad if your case goes before the court. Rest up, look after your health, and let your body tell you when it’s ready to return to normal.

