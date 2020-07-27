7 Most Common Personal Injury Claims in the United States

Although a fall may seem like a typical, no-fault accident, this can easily turn into a personal injury claim.

There are a variety of reasons for someone to decide to file a personal injury claim. “Personal injury” is a general grouping of cases that might not have much in common at first glance, save for the fact that someone’s action or inaction injured another person.

In the United States especially, these seven types of personal injury claims are the most common. Let’s take a look.

1. Vehicle Accidents

Every year, more than 2.3 million people visit the hospital due to a vehicle-related injury. This creates many people which might need to file a vehicle-related personal injury claim. As such, vehicle accidents are the most common type of personal injury claim in the United States. Winning a vehicle accident claim may involve proving that the other person was at fault, that your injuries are serious enough to warrant compensation, or that you didn’t make any mistakes that would harm your claim. You may want to contact a personal injury lawyer to learn about your options in receiving compensation for the injury.

2. Slip and Fall

Next up on personal injury claims are those relating to someone who slips and falls, whether in a public or private place. Although a fall may seem like a typical, no-fault accident, this can easily turn into a personal injury claim; for example, if a business didn’t have required handrails. When someone slips and falls down the stairs, that business may be liable for the injuries resulting from the fall.

3. Product Liability

During the manufacturing process of a product, a business needs to test the item and make sure it’s safe for people to use. This ranges from ensuring a product for children doesn’t break very easily, to making sure a staple gun doesn’t accidentally backfire. If the product has not gone through enough testing and ends up injuring a customer who uses it properly, the business might be liable for those damages. Once again, in this case, it’s up to the injured party to prove that the manufacturer made an error.

4. Assault and Battery

Many people think of assault and battery as criminal cases, but they can also be personal injury cases. An assault and battery case usually has many subsections, one of which may regard personal injury. Of course, there is a criminal component to the case; you may need to prove that the individual either planned to commit or actually committed an assault. However, if a person has injured you, you may want to speak to an attorney to learn about your options in receiving compensation for the injury. A personal injury lawyer can help you learn about your options for assault and battery cases.

5. Medical Malpractice

Medicine has come a long way since the ancient remedies we often hear about in pop culture. However, doctors can still make mistakes — or, even worse, they may fail to perform due diligence when taking care of you. In a medical malpractice lawsuit, you will allege that a doctor was negligent in providing care. Essentially, it’s a claim that the doctor not only made a mistake – but didn’t do their job correctly as a whole. If a doctor disregarded your medical tests, suggested a disreputable surgery, or refused to provide care for a clear problem, you may be able to claim medical malpractice.

6. Dog Bites

Many owners love their dogs, and for most people, dogs don’t cause any harm. However, dogs can also be vicious, especially certain breeds of dogs or dogs that have been trained to fight. In many states, if a dog bites you, you may be able to sue the owner of the dog for any damage that the dog caused. This is a complicated process, however. For example, if the dog owner posted certain warnings about the presence of their dog or the dog’s breed, that may restrict your ability to sue.

7. Work-Related Injuries

Oftentimes, industrial work carries a high rate of risk. In the United States, OSHA guidelines have reduced serious workplace injuries and illnesses by two-thirds, and these guidelines also place significant fines on businesses that willfully ignore them. If you sustained an injury at work – whether or not your company willfully ignored safety guidelines – you may be able to file a personal injury lawsuit with your company.

Understanding Personal Injury Issues and Cases

Personal injuries can have lifelong consequences. If you have an injury, whether it’s extremely serious or only keeping you out of work for a few weeks, you may be able to file a personal injury lawsuit against the person who was responsible. However, personal injury – even more so than some other areas of law – is complicated. Make sure you file your lawsuit with someone who understands what they’re doing.