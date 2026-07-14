7 Questions Augusta Riders Should Ask Before Accepting a Settlement

A settlement offer is a starting point in a negotiation, and Maine law does not obligate you to accept the first figure an insurer presents.

When a motorcycle accident leaves you dealing with medical bills, lost income, and a damaged bike, an insurance settlement offer can feel like relief. But accepting too quickly, before you have a clear picture of what Maine law actually allows you to recover, can close your claim permanently. The questions below are ones every rider in Augusta should work through before signing anything.

Question 1: Does the Offer Cover All Categories of Damages Maine Law Allows?

Maine personal injury law permits recovery across several distinct categories, including medical expenses, lost wages, property damage, and non-economic losses like pain and suffering. Speaking with a motorcycle accident lawyer in Augusta, ME, is one way riders verify whether an offer addresses each category or quietly omits the ones that are harder to quantify. An offer limited to medical bills and repair costs may exclude recoverable losses entirely.

Maine does not cap non-economic damages in standard personal injury cases, which means their value depends on the specific facts of your situation. If those losses are absent from the settlement breakdown, the figure presented to you is likely incomplete.

Question 2: Has Your Treatment Reached Maximum Medical Improvement?

Maximum medical improvement, or MMI, is the point at which your condition has stabilized and your doctors can reasonably project your future care needs. Settling before you reach MMI means you may not yet know the full cost of your recovery, and any future expenses will fall outside the scope of a signed release.

Maine courts treat signed releases as binding and final in nearly all circumstances. Once the agreement is executed, there is no standard process to revisit the settlement if your condition deteriorates or new medical needs surface later.

Question 3: Was Fault Assigned Accurately Under Maine’s Comparative Fault Rule?

Maine follows a modified comparative fault standard under 14 M.R.S. § 156, which reduces your recovery by whatever percentage of fault is assigned to you. If your share of fault reaches 50 percent or more, you are barred from collecting any compensation at all.

Insurers sometimes assign fault percentages to motorcyclists without strong evidentiary backing, and that assignment directly affects the settlement figure. If an adjuster attributed partial responsibility to you, ask for the specific factual basis for that determination and cross-reference it against the accident report and any available physical evidence.

Question 4: Does the Offer Reflect the Actual Value of Your Motorcycle?

Maine uses actual cash value as the standard for total loss vehicles, meaning the pre-accident fair market value of your motorcycle is the appropriate benchmark. If the property damage figure in your offer does not align with that standard, the insurer may be using a lower valuation methodology without disclosing it.

Request a written copy of the insurer’s valuation and compare it against independent market sources. A documented discrepancy in the property portion of your claim can signal that the injury portion has been similarly undervalued.

Question 5: Were Your Lost Wages Calculated Correctly?

Maine law allows injured parties to recover wages lost during the period they were unable to work due to accident-related injuries. The calculation should reflect your actual earnings, including any variable income, overtime, or self-employment income that was disrupted.

Insurers sometimes apply a simplified wage figure that underrepresents what you genuinely lost. Supporting your claim with tax returns, pay stubs, or a letter from your employer creates a documented record that is harder to dispute.

Question 6: Is There More Than One Source of Coverage Available?

Motorcycle accidents in Maine can involve multiple insurance policies depending on how the crash occurred. The at-fault driver’s liability coverage is the most obvious source, but your own policy may include underinsured motorist coverage, medical payments coverage, or both.

Maine requires insurers to offer uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage under 24-A M.R.S. § 2902, though policyholders may reject it in writing. Reviewing your own policy before accepting a settlement from the other party’s insurer ensures you are not leaving additional coverage unused.

Question 7: What Does the Release Language Actually Say?

Settlement releases in Maine are legal documents, and their language controls what claims you are giving up. A broadly worded release may extinguish claims you did not intend to waive, including those against parties other than the one named in the settlement.

Reading the release carefully before signing is a straightforward step that many claimants skip. If the language is broader than the dispute you thought you were resolving, that is worth addressing before the document is executed.

What Augusta Riders Owe Themselves Before Signing

A settlement offer is a starting point in a negotiation, and Maine law does not obligate you to accept the first figure an insurer presents. Working through these questions before any agreement is signed gives you a clearer view of whether the offer on the table reflects the full scope of what you are legally entitled to recover.